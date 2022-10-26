Hotfix 1.05

Updates:

● Added music to both Last Man Standing and Competitive game modes.

● A message has been added to the Matchmaking Messages when a match has been found for you.

● Tweaked the volume of the Birds and Wind SFX in Last Man Standing.

● Added a message when using game invites to Matchmake into a Multiplayer game on different versions of the game.

● Various functionality improvements with the Multiplayer Chat.

● Added a SFX to the start of Multiplayer matches.

● Tweaked and cleaned up some of the in-game cinematics a bit.

● Additional protection added for achievement progress.

Balance Changes:

● Made some of the PVP Daily Quest a bit easier to accomplish

Bug Fixes:

● Fixed some localization issues.

● Various generic stability fixes in both Single Player and Multiplayer.

● Fixed an issue where the White “retreat” flag would still be displayed on players who were killed while retreating in a Multiplayer Match.

● Fixed an issue where invalid text was displayed on the Game Room UI when using a controller.

● Implemented some Multiplayer fixes to alleviate some Multiplayer matches to incorrectly end with “Inconclusive Match Results” errors.

● Fixed an issue with the incorrect Hero Level being displayed in Last Man Standing matches.

● Tweaked collision around the PvP camps to reduce the chance of retreating characters getting stuck.

● Fixed an issue where all camps in a Multiplayer map can be selected all at once.

● Fixed an issue where having certain characters in a Steam Username were not handled correctly by the game.

● Fixed an issue where players were incorrectly shown as being in a Game Room when a game invite did not complete successfully.

● Fixed an issue with invalid text being displayed for the Protecting Prowess ability description.

● Fixed an issue where players could hear enemy construction announcements in Multiplayer.

● Fixed an issue where the same daily missions could be issued repeatedly.

● Fixed a crash at the game start up.

● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 1 when shooting near the castle walls

● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 4 during the 2nd objective

● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 8 in New Game+ mode

● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 14 after the 4th cutscene

● Fixed an issue where too many skills could appear for a hero on certain maps in New Game+.