Hotfix 1.05
Updates:
● Added music to both Last Man Standing and Competitive game modes.
● A message has been added to the Matchmaking Messages when a match has been found for you.
● Tweaked the volume of the Birds and Wind SFX in Last Man Standing.
● Added a message when using game invites to Matchmake into a Multiplayer game on different versions of the game.
● Various functionality improvements with the Multiplayer Chat.
● Added a SFX to the start of Multiplayer matches.
● Tweaked and cleaned up some of the in-game cinematics a bit.
● Additional protection added for achievement progress.
Balance Changes:
● Made some of the PVP Daily Quest a bit easier to accomplish
Bug Fixes:
● Fixed some localization issues.
● Various generic stability fixes in both Single Player and Multiplayer.
● Fixed an issue where the White “retreat” flag would still be displayed on players who were killed while retreating in a Multiplayer Match.
● Fixed an issue where invalid text was displayed on the Game Room UI when using a controller.
● Implemented some Multiplayer fixes to alleviate some Multiplayer matches to incorrectly end with “Inconclusive Match Results” errors.
● Fixed an issue with the incorrect Hero Level being displayed in Last Man Standing matches.
● Tweaked collision around the PvP camps to reduce the chance of retreating characters getting stuck.
● Fixed an issue where all camps in a Multiplayer map can be selected all at once.
● Fixed an issue where having certain characters in a Steam Username were not handled correctly by the game.
● Fixed an issue where players were incorrectly shown as being in a Game Room when a game invite did not complete successfully.
● Fixed an issue with invalid text being displayed for the Protecting Prowess ability description.
● Fixed an issue where players could hear enemy construction announcements in Multiplayer.
● Fixed an issue where the same daily missions could be issued repeatedly.
● Fixed a crash at the game start up.
● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 1 when shooting near the castle walls
● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 4 during the 2nd objective
● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 8 in New Game+ mode
● Fixed a hang that could occur on Map 14 after the 4th cutscene
● Fixed an issue where too many skills could appear for a hero on certain maps in New Game+.
Changed files in this update