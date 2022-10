Share · View all patches · Build 9795827 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 15:09:41 UTC by Wendy

The standalone portion of the game is now synced to the mobile version

https://www.taptap.cn/app/164464

Improvement:

Add delete button for the online download map

Add hover tips for the bottom buttons of the home page

Display the username on the home page

The username support Chinese input

The spacebar is shortcut key for the next step in battle

Adjusted the background brightness of the pop-ups

Achievement localization adds Chinese Simplified