Steam Deck compatible!

As the title says, Running in the Y2K game is now fully playable on the Steam Deck!
I have been testing the game on my Steam Deck and have done some small adjustments so that the game plays perfectly on the device.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
As the title says, Running in the Y2K game is now fully playable on the Steam Deck!
I have been testing the game on my Steam Deck and have done some small adjustments so that the game plays perfectly on the device.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update