Running in the Y2K update for 25 October 2022

Steam Deck compatible!

Running in the Y2K update for 25 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the title says, Running in the Y2K game is now fully playable on the Steam Deck!

I have been testing the game on my Steam Deck and have done some small adjustments so that the game plays perfectly on the device.

