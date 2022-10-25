Halloween - HalloBean Event

**

Another year has passed and HalloBean is here.

**

As the air begins to chill and the nights become longer, our beloved trees become creepier. In these singularly dark hours, new enemies arise on the beanstalks.

Across the globe, rumors of dangerous forests and trees have popped up suggesting that the woods are haunted by incidents of years past. Some trees are said to be haunted by ghosts roaming the woods at night.

Greetings Stalkers!

Our second Halloween Event starts today! From now until November 5, you’ll have the chance to get an exclusive Trophy and a few other naughty treats. To earn them, you’ll need to collect various parts of a creature, which you can do by:

Defeating HalloBean enemies,

Climbing on hidden branches,

Solving challenges,

Crafting advanced weapons.

On the haunted trees, where rituals were once held, in order to treat the scared stalkers, we offer various candies to help your way;

Blue candy: Heals 3 points of health.

Red candy: Removes 5 points of toxin.

Yellow candy: Grants you 5 seconds of invulnerability.

And the chance to complete new exclusive Steam achievements by defeating the HalloBean enemies.

We added 2 new weapons to help your way which are the Pumpkin Grenade and the Plasma Gun.

Fall might be full of color, but when night falls, the forest can be a scary place. Dark trees, eerie sounds, and a cold that takes your breath away.



So take care and happy stalkings!

