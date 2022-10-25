 Skip to content

Spellstruck Playtest update for 25 October 2022

Day one Patch

Hello all,

There were a few issues persistent on the day of launch relating to quitting the game and connecting to the Steam overlay. So I have fixed those small issues.

Kind regards,

CyberSmackStudios

