 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RetroRange update for 25 October 2022

October 25th Build updates & fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9795693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a list of a few bugs fixed and features implemented in the current build release.

  • The outdoor range is available in its current development progress.

  • Destructible vehicle

  • Both stereo and button spawn now use mouse-over action, you must look at the buttons to activate.

  • Esc the menu clicks on non-menu UI lose the Cursor; Added background UI image to prevent clicking on First person mouse cursor disable.

  • Tools falling out of the stage, fixed colliders

  • Targets spawn with bullet decals, fixed by removing decals and adding flash particles

  • Surfaces impacts with bullet impacts have been updated globally

  • Pistol spread has been reduced to smaller groups.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140151
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140152
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link