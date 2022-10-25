October 25th Build updates & fixes

Here is a list of a few bugs fixed and features implemented in the current build release.

The outdoor range is available in its current development progress.

Destructible vehicle

Both stereo and button spawn now use mouse-over action, you must look at the buttons to activate.

Esc the menu clicks on non-menu UI lose the Cursor; Added background UI image to prevent clicking on First person mouse cursor disable.

Tools falling out of the stage, fixed colliders

Targets spawn with bullet decals, fixed by removing decals and adding flash particles

Surfaces impacts with bullet impacts have been updated globally