October 25th Build updates & fixes

Here is a list of a few bugs fixed and features implemented in the current build release.
The outdoor range is available in its current development progress.
Destructible vehicle
Both stereo and button spawn now use mouse-over action, you must look at the buttons to activate.
Esc the menu clicks on non-menu UI lose the Cursor; Added background UI image to prevent clicking on First person mouse cursor disable.
Tools falling out of the stage, fixed colliders
Targets spawn with bullet decals, fixed by removing decals and adding flash particles
Surfaces impacts with bullet impacts have been updated globally
Pistol spread has been reduced to smaller groups.
