Game remake! Version 4 is now live!

Drugs and Crime Idle Recreated. Because drugs are recreational, get it?

Anyway, after one a half years, I have re-made the game from scratch, for the 4th time.

All previous versions, except the first, are available under the games betas tab. You can continue to play your savefile on version 3, the last one. Your savefile is unaffected and separate from this one. I will post a detailed guide on how to switch versions. Please check the guides tab in the community.

In short: Rightclick drugsandcrimeidle in steam library -> properties -> betas

What's new?

Everything, yet it should still feel the same.

Money gained is now per second, instead of every ~60.

Offline progression for 24 hours at half efficiency. Your criminals are only half as efficient without their boss.

Dirty money is now Crimenet_balance and clean money is now bank account balance. The feel for the game here is, that you are on a browser on crimenet, controlling everyone as the boss.

Dealers are now upgraded with drugs. Buildings produce drugs and are upgraded with crimenet balance. Moneylaundering is upgraded with dirty money and is needed to upgrade the thugs, lawyer, ap and passive crimecoin generation.

Thugs now attack instantly, without the text, which nobody was reading anyway, and are using ActionPoints(AP). This is an active play system. It is optional and you can ignore it, if you wish. You will still generate money and crimecoin.

Opening crates is the same, as is the item room. The odds with the crates are lower, the item room is the same, just with updated text for the new item effects. The crate opening has received a visual upgrade.

You can now choose which crate you want to open and skip one, once you have all the items inside, since all rewards are in CrimeCoin and CrimeCoin_lite, instead of just crates.

Overall the game is more simple, easier to understand what's going on, while still maintaining the original features and adding some more.

There might be some bugs left, although I think that I have squished most of them. Please report any under this post or in the community.

I feel that the game is now finished, but might add some more stuff, if I feel that something will fit well. The problem with adding new stuff, is balance.

I hope you enjoy playing it as much as I enjoyed making it.

Let me know of any bugs, what you like, what you dislike and your general thoughts.

Have fun!