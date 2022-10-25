Halloween Update

Welcoooome at this delightful autumn season!

Hallooooooween is just around the corner. All the monsters, vampires, undead, and demooons are about to wake up from their slumber. SOooo are we!

We are proud to announce that today you receive an update as well as a new DLC. .( •̀ ω •́ )✧

This time we worked on new things. Having new P A R T I C L E M A S T E R let us to make some changes around the hood. Oh yeah, it's on, baby. Maybe you'll be able to see them soon™️, who knows?

DLC contains new armors:

Tentacle Schoolgirl;

almost named Teenage Tentacle Hentai Girl, lol

Zombie Police

Possessed Nun

SS(ex) Nurse

Soviet Corpse

sounds quite familiar, huh

Update, on the other hand, contains:

loved and adored Halloween MainHub/Cave layout

New decor to some levels with Full Moon (Spoooooky!)

Pumpkins on enemy heads;

3 new, amazing bodypaints (my fav so far, I think)

Hammeringo Pumpkerino - or as normies like to call it - Pumpkin Hammer

bugfixing

Also, we are focused on new things coming to Succubus. Today's update and DLC are only the preludes of what is to come. Trust me, cuz it's coming BIG.

Boooooo! ༼ つ ╹ ╹ ༽つ へ… ^;-;^

(now you scream)