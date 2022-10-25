 Skip to content

SUCCUBUS update for 25 October 2022

Halloween Update

SUCCUBUS update for 25 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcoooome at this delightful autumn season!
Hallooooooween is just around the corner. All the monsters, vampires, undead, and demooons are about to wake up from their slumber. SOooo are we!

We are proud to announce that today you receive an update as well as a new DLC. .( •̀ ω •́ )✧

This time we worked on new things. Having new P A R T I C L E M A S T E R let us to make some changes around the hood. Oh yeah, it's on, baby. Maybe you'll be able to see them soon™️, who knows?

DLC contains new armors:

  • Tentacle Schoolgirl;
  • almost named Teenage Tentacle Hentai Girl, lol
  • Zombie Police
  • Possessed Nun
  • SS(ex) Nurse
  • Soviet Corpse

sounds quite familiar, huh

Update, on the other hand, contains:

  • loved and adored Halloween MainHub/Cave layout
  • New decor to some levels with Full Moon (Spoooooky!)
  • Pumpkins on enemy heads;
  • 3 new, amazing bodypaints (my fav so far, I think)
  • Hammeringo Pumpkerino - or as normies like to call it - Pumpkin Hammer
  • bugfixing

Also, we are focused on new things coming to Succubus. Today's update and DLC are only the preludes of what is to come. Trust me, cuz it's coming BIG.

Boooooo! ༼ つ ╹ ╹ ༽つ へ… ^;-;^
(now you scream)

