Aquarist update for 25 October 2022

It's relaxation time - check our new bundle!

What can be as relaxing as looking at some fish in an aquarium? Creating models

Try out our Model Builder and Aquarist bundle or send it as a gift for someone who needs to relax. ːsteamhappyː

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28669/Model_and_Aquarist/

Buy, play and relax... who needs anything else

Do you have some experience in building models? Maybe you just want to talk. Whatever the reason you are here, we want to hear you out. Jump on our discord now, and share your thoughts:


PS. For all those who already have above games and like to try something totally different. Check this new indie football game. It's good for a party, good for some great time with friends and it's not easy as you probably think. Real physics, a lot of passion from dev. Well, see it for yourself!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1392560/Serious_Fun_Football/

