Game Patch

Hello adventurers,

We just released a patch including the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that would cause a soft lock when using the cancel action multiple times in the tutorial

Fixed an issue where canceling an attack would stop the tutorial progression

Fixed an issue here Hurricane Anthem wouldn't move as intended

Fixed visual artifacts in some of the 3D models

Fixed an issue where cards and pieces sometimes had locked interactions when a host disconnected on the PC edition

Fixed bugs with the card hand preview on the PC edition

Adjusted the speed of the camera movement and rotation on the PC edition

That's all for this time. Enjoy!

The Demeo Team