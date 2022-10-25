 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demeo update for 25 October 2022

Game Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9795535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers,

We just released a patch including the following fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that would cause a soft lock when using the cancel action multiple times in the tutorial
  • Fixed an issue where canceling an attack would stop the tutorial progression
  • Fixed an issue here Hurricane Anthem wouldn't move as intended
  • Fixed visual artifacts in some of the 3D models
  • Fixed an issue where cards and pieces sometimes had locked interactions when a host disconnected on the PC edition
  • Fixed bugs with the card hand preview on the PC edition
  • Adjusted the speed of the camera movement and rotation on the PC edition

Make sure to follow us on Twitter or Facebook for teasers and the latest news on the 5th Demeo adventure!

That's all for this time. Enjoy!

The Demeo Team

Changed files in this update

Demeo Content Depot 1484281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link