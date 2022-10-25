Update pack #1

We continue to fulfill your wishes and some of the problems you identified have been fixed in today's fresh game update.

It includes:

Fixed the problem of premature ending of waves in Arcade mode, as well as premature ending of the stream of enemies in Adrenaline mode.

Fixed a layout conflict for the HTC Vive headset where pressing the trackpad up would bring up the pause menu.

On the "Cemetery" map, stunned enemies falling into a ravine have been fixed, which, in turn, could cause a delay or stop the game process.

Additionally we will be glad to see your gameplays, reviews and streams from Germany, China and other countries with strict regional requirements, where the game became available from today.

We keep our finger on the pulse and look forward to your feedback!