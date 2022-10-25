Monster Menu out now! 🕷️🎃👻

Hi Chefs! 👨‍🍳

From October 25 to November 1, we invite you to check out the Halloween Sale! 🕷️🦇🎃

We have prepared some dark surprises this year! The theme is Monster Menu or new recipes in the theme of Monsters and Halloween. 👻

To cook the new recipes you will need a special Witches’ Cauldron, which adds to the theme of magic. Our dishes will be served in containers other than regular plates. 🧙

The best thing is to just play and experience it yourself!

As in previous years the Halloween content can be accessed by using the laptop in either the Classic or Modern kitchen. Find the decorations tab and choose Halloween to get into the dark mood.🎃

💡 Also, we added some things like:

[General]

Main menu animation can now be disabled/reenabled via buttons in top right corner of the main menu

via buttons in top of the main menu During events, main menu background can be swapped between event background and classic background

[Base]

Added a new tab to the laptop view - Game Settings . You can decide whether to enable or disable the custom menu and relax mode whenever you want!

to the laptop view - . Saves in Save Game view now display if Custom Menu or Relax Mode is enabled

Added a new tab to the Recipe Manager view in the laptop. You can see which recipes you've added to be a part of your Custom Menu!

to the view in the laptop. Replaced the oven model with a new, wider one, so it is easier to fit multiple utensils on it at once.

[C&C]

Changed the suggested time of frying for donut, churros and ring donut attachments to better reflect the state of your pastries

of frying for donut, churros and ring donut attachments to better reflect the state of your pastries Achievements Icing on the cake and First things first are now possible to unlock

[Pizza]

Players that have Pizza DLC will now have two new settings in the Input menu - Change Left Drawer Preset and Change Right Drawer Preset

will now have in the Input menu - Change Left Drawer Preset and Change Right Drawer Preset Questsilva - Quest progress is reset only on reroll and before preparation time

- Quest progress is reset only on reroll and before preparation time Plated pizzas should highlight and display appropriate hints when hovered

Improved performance of melting cheese

Fixed a bug where you could progress the Pizza Quantity quest by repeatedly putting a pizza into and taking it out of the oven

by repeatedly putting a pizza into and taking it out of the oven Added new app to your phone - Set-App which allows you to enable or disable custom menu after you already unlocked it

I hope you enjoy the changes and the new things we've added. We invite you to check it out and have fun!👻🎮

Take a look at the Halloween Sale, the best opportunity to buy DLC you don't already have! 💸

Happy Cooking!👨‍🍳