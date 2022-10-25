Patch Notes 1.1.0

Hey Everyone,

We've been cooking up the cauldron working on this halloween update and we can't wait to see everyone get in the spooky spirit.

This update has added a ton of new content and addressed some of the most annoying issues people have been experiencing.

Costumes: Players can now wear costume hats as well as their outfits. You can choose your outfit by using the costume chest in your bedroom. Choose from Pirate Hats, to Ghost Costumes, to slices of pizza. They're not all spooky, so they won't need to leave once Halloween is over.

New Halloween setting: Get into the spookiest of seasons with the time-limited Halloween setting, including costumed customers and dedicated decorations. Take your restaurants to another level (this is a pun, because the setting is a castle on a mountain) by building your restaurants in castles on mountains. Enjoy the haunting fog and appreciate the effort your customers have gone to to make a whole costume just to go to your restaurant and order a single lettuce leaf. Show them you care by sprucing your restaurant up with some free seasonal decoration. The Halloween setting also includes two new amazing music tracks from Sam Gibbs, who was behind the other music too.

Halloween Trick card set: Also included in the Halloween setting is a whole new set of 18 new cards. In the spooky spirit of Halloween, these Trick cards are both alliterative and tricky. Ever wanted your customers to set fire to their tables when they leave? Well, now you'll be glad you bought that Fire Extinguisher. These cards are currently only on the Halloween setting, but once Halloween is over they'll be making their way into the rest of the game (probably as an optional toggle, because they might be too spooky for everyone).

New decor: Too many tricks and not enough treats? The patch also includes some new decor for your restaurants! Fed up of that weird beige carpet? How would you like a weirdly baked-bean colour carpet? This update includes 5 new floorings and 6 new wallpapers, most of which are nice!

New food: Bone-in Steak. A new steak variant with a (spooky) catch!

New food: Spiny Fish. Managed to automate every part of the dish that wasn't supposed to be automatable? Have fun with this latest spanner in the works; you'll need to remove the bones from this fish before you can get cooking

New food: Pumpkin. Pumpkin comes in three different flavours, with a new dessert and two new starters (one of which isn't a soup!). Enjoy serving up your customers with a new dessert pie - now with 100% less plate.

New food: Corn. Husk corn and cook to provide a tasty new side. It's quick and easy, but you'll have to figure out where to put all these husks...

New appliance: Teleporter. This high-tech upgrade of the dumbwaiter lets you teleport anything across your restaurant instantly; you can even connect it up to your grabbers and conveyors to automatically move items wherever you need them.

New appliance: Rotating Grabber. This grabber upgrade can be interacted with to change the direction it outputs. Set it up during practice mode or re-configure your layout during the day.

Quality of life: Decoration benefits are now shown alongside the theme cards so you don't need to remember what the buffs are.

Twitch Integration: Added Trick Or Treat Mode. Visitors can type !visit trick or !visit treat to make their customer do either a trick or a treat during their visit.