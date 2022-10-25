Patch Notes 1.1.0

Hey Everyone,
We've been cooking up the cauldron working on this halloween update and we can't wait to see everyone get in the spooky spirit.
This update has added a ton of new content and addressed some of the most annoying issues people have been experiencing.
Features
-
Costumes: Players can now wear costume hats as well as their outfits. You can choose your outfit by using the costume chest in your bedroom. Choose from Pirate Hats, to Ghost Costumes, to slices of pizza. They're not all spooky, so they won't need to leave once Halloween is over.
-
New Halloween setting: Get into the spookiest of seasons with the time-limited Halloween setting, including costumed customers and dedicated decorations. Take your restaurants to another level (this is a pun, because the setting is a castle on a mountain) by building your restaurants in castles on mountains. Enjoy the haunting fog and appreciate the effort your customers have gone to to make a whole costume just to go to your restaurant and order a single lettuce leaf. Show them you care by sprucing your restaurant up with some free seasonal decoration. The Halloween setting also includes two new amazing music tracks from Sam Gibbs, who was behind the other music too.
-
Halloween Trick card set: Also included in the Halloween setting is a whole new set of 18 new cards. In the spooky spirit of Halloween, these Trick cards are both alliterative and tricky. Ever wanted your customers to set fire to their tables when they leave? Well, now you'll be glad you bought that Fire Extinguisher. These cards are currently only on the Halloween setting, but once Halloween is over they'll be making their way into the rest of the game (probably as an optional toggle, because they might be too spooky for everyone).
-
New decor: Too many tricks and not enough treats? The patch also includes some new decor for your restaurants! Fed up of that weird beige carpet? How would you like a weirdly baked-bean colour carpet? This update includes 5 new floorings and 6 new wallpapers, most of which are nice!
-
New food: Bone-in Steak. A new steak variant with a (spooky) catch!
-
New food: Spiny Fish. Managed to automate every part of the dish that wasn't supposed to be automatable? Have fun with this latest spanner in the works; you'll need to remove the bones from this fish before you can get cooking
-
New food: Pumpkin. Pumpkin comes in three different flavours, with a new dessert and two new starters (one of which isn't a soup!). Enjoy serving up your customers with a new dessert pie - now with 100% less plate.
-
New food: Corn. Husk corn and cook to provide a tasty new side. It's quick and easy, but you'll have to figure out where to put all these husks...
-
New appliance: Teleporter. This high-tech upgrade of the dumbwaiter lets you teleport anything across your restaurant instantly; you can even connect it up to your grabbers and conveyors to automatically move items wherever you need them.
-
New appliance: Rotating Grabber. This grabber upgrade can be interacted with to change the direction it outputs. Set it up during practice mode or re-configure your layout during the day.
-
Quality of life: Decoration benefits are now shown alongside the theme cards so you don't need to remember what the buffs are.
-
Twitch Integration: Added Trick Or Treat Mode. Visitors can type
!visit trickor
!visit treatto make their customer do either a trick or a treat during their visit.
-
New cards:
- Herd Mentality: All customers will arrive in three waves during the day
- Health and Safety: Customers will be slowed by messes
- Picky Eaters: Customers will sometimes leave so much mess on their plates that you need to throw it out before washing it
- Tipping Culture: Customers will pay less depending on how much patience they've lost
Balance
- Mixer, sink, and bin upgrades have been changed to be cyclic. Upgrading the base item will give a random upgraded version. Upgrading that again will cycle through the other options (in a fixed order), in the same way that research desks do already. This also means the dishwasher is a straight upgrade from the base sink
- Soaking sink speed increased from 0.2x to 0.3x
- Heated mixer cooking speed increased from 0.2x to 0.4x, heated mixer can no longer burn food
- Thick Steak no longer require Thin Steaks
- Red Wine Jus no longer requires Mushroom Sauce
- Tomato Topping (for steaks) no longer requires Mushroom Topping
- Meat and Tomato Soups no longer require Carrot Soup (these changes should mean there's more variety in the dish upgrades you're offered as cards)
- Dessert pies no longer need plates (this applies to Apple and Pumpkin pies). Other (main) pies still need to be plated. This means all mains need to be plated and all non-mains do not
- Robot Mops and Buffers are now placed as a charging station. The charging station takes up a tile (but does not get in the way of players or customers). The robots will spawn on their charging station each day and be removed at night. This should fix a number of problems with robots getting stuck underneath things and drifting from where you wanted them. Saves with existing robots should be converted automatically, but if you have robots in weird places you may need to pick them up and move them somewhere else.
Balance Fixes
- Fixed Conveying Mixer speed (0.75x -> 0.5x) to be in line with normal mixers (as intended) rather than Rapid Mixers (which was by accident)
- Fixed a bug with sides that meant customers would pay incorrect amount
- Fixed Affordable buff that meant consumables would be reused
- Consumables are now only used up once the group leaves (rather than between courses)
- Plate Stack is now only a staple when you don't have one (this was always intended, but it previously was always a staple)
- Fixed a bug where Bootstrapping franchise card wasn't correctly randomised and always gave the same things
- Cost reductions now apply to upgraded blueprints as well
Other
- Wallpapers and floors will now always spawn inside on decoration days to reduce outside clutter
- Players can no longer throw out necessary ingredients that would make things impossible to make
- Practice mode has been added to the pause menu
- Players will now stay in place when exiting practice mode
- Customers that get stuck for any reason should now fix their pathing, and, if they're still stuck, teleport straight to their destination
- Patience bars have been reworked to be less likely to obscure things
- Disabled Christmas features: changing your system clock forward no longer gives access to Christmas content (this is only because it was causing the game to get confused about which save was the most recent and breaking player progression)
- Fixed cases where groups of 0 could come to the restaurant, sit at tables, wait for service and then leave happily
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that meant experience for scrapping franchises was not always given properly
- Fixed some cases where seeds would display the wrong map
- Fixed a number of disconnection and networking issues
- Fixed a bug where players picking something up just as practice mode starts could delete it
- Fixed a bug where you could empty a bin while holding a tray and end up holding the tray and the bin bag
- Fixed issues around selling required ingredients and appliances
- Fixed visual bug with pizzas on trays looking like they were always complete
- Fixed visual bug with green rug flashing
- Fixed visual bug where smart grabbers wouldn't always update their icon correctly
- Fixed bug where grabbers couldn't grab from grabbers that were blocked
- Fixed number of items that could be thrown out when they shouldn't be
- Fixed a bug where plated sides could become gigantic when set on a smart grabber
- Fixed some cases where a rug could get stuck under the restaurant sign
- Fixed a bug where parcels that spawned outside could be opened and the day could be started, losing necessary appliances
- Fixed a bug where shoes could disappear after practice mode
- Fixed a bug where potato salad would take over the franchise
- Fixed a visual bug where the money summary would be incorrect when modifiers were reducing coins
- Fixed an interaction bug where robots that drove under things could cause interaction problems
- Fixed a bug where robots could catch fire and be impossible to put out, so they would just drive around the restaurant setting everything on fire forever
- Fixed a bug where plates could be thrown away if they were on a tray
- Fixed a text wrapping error when scrapping a franchise for experience!
- Fixed some more text problems
- Fixed getting decoration appliances in the garage
- Fixed some sorting problems with table numbers
- Fixed Closing Time customers being included in customer estimates incorrectly
- Fixed some appliances getting stuck if placed outside
