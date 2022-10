Share · View all patches · Build 9795466 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 14:06:35 UTC by Wendy

HBDIE: The Nonce 2 Halloween Update Out Now! so cool

This update includes:

Funny Fat Man With A Pumpkin On His Head

Halloween Themed Maps (I added a pumpkin)

New Character Skin Changer

New Chat Room

More Krondon

And here is what some of the new skins look like



Wow very cool!

Also have a look at this very cool new chat box



Some kind messages from hbdie there

I have also made a cool YouTube trailer for this exciting new update



Enjoy this very cool update.