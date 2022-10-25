 Skip to content

Hellsplit: Arena update for 25 October 2022

Return of the Halloween Witch!

Build 9795403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear friends!

The most terrifying night of the year is coming and all sorts of evil spirits have left their hideouts again to challenge us! They armed themselves with pitchforks, put pumpkin helmets on their heads and are hungry for the new battles. And this time they are not alone - our old friend, The Witch, came back with them. Our old-timers remember how much trouble she has caused at the time of her previous appearance. In our turn we are well-prepared for her return, because now we have bows and firearms! But that's not all. Look for a Special Witch as with her help you can rise high to the stars and rain down a whole firestorm on your enemies!

Happy Halloween, warriors! 🎃

