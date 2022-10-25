The Halloween update is OUT NOW!

Things are about to get spooky! 👻

We hope you're ready to solve some more tricky puzzles, because the Halloween update for Escape Simulator is OUT NOW! This update features a brand-new room set in an eerie looking graveyard. Will you be able to solve its many mysteries? 🔍

To really add to the spooky vibes, the new Graveyard level is accompanied by a special soundtrack! But wait, you didn't think we'd let you celebrate Halloween without a matching outfit, right? Of course not! That's why the Halloween update also features a new customization option that allows you to turn your character into a ghostly version of itself!

We also did more than 600 fixes and quality-of-life improvements for the game. You can read the whole changelog below.🔽

We hope you will all enjoy this free update to celebrate the month of Spooktober! In case you missed it, we recently announced the next big DLC for Escape Simulator as well. The Wild West DLC is set to release in December, so make sure to wishlist it! This way, you'll receive a notification as soon as it's out. In the meantime, feel free to join us on our official Discord or Reddit to talk about all things Escape Simulator. Hope to see you there!

♥ Pine team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC/

💡 Full changelog:

New content:

Brand new haunted room: Graveyard.

You have the option to be a ghost in multiplayer levels!

Rooms fixes:

70's Room: Fixed polaroid flash.

The Engine Room: Fixed using fire extinguisher with a controller.

The Top: a rotating object should feel better in singleplayer and multiplayer.

The Elevator: there is a reset button for the circular puzzle in case you get stuck.

Lua:

Better error handling, the log will show on what line the error occurred

Added support for Slidables in Lua

Lua fixed can't enter negative indexes for locks

Room Editor:

Introducing the all new prop behaviour ✨The Slidable✨

Added button to fix workshop item id in the publish room menu

Controller slot interaction should work better

Pickables now work on zoomables

Fixed crashing on copy/duplicate and undo

Unlock input on locks should now work for continuous and fixed locks

Fixed importing a display prop with textures breaks the room

Only the display logic prop needs the transparent order offset checkmark

Custom models material fixes

Fixed laser effect rendering on screen

Sounds shouldn't continue on loading next episode

Fixed finish screen exit room buttons

Keypad prop reset button fixed

Other features & fixes: