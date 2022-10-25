 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 October 2022

Update, Version 20221025

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
##########Content############
[TTS]Moved the reading speed setting to the audio configuration window.
[Audio Config Window]Made the background no longer has any transparency.
[Piano]New furniture: Piano. (You can actually play them with your keyboard. :D)
[Piano]Added a piano in Liu's bar.
##########System#############
[Piano]Added code support to implement the functions of pianos.
##########DEBUG#############
Fixed a bug that causes the battle environment parameters are not set correctly on the first floor of No.181 River Road, Liu.
简体中文
##########Content############
【对话语音播放功能】将改变阅读语速的设置移动到了声音设置的窗口。
【声音设置窗口】背景不再有任何透明度。
【钢琴】新家具：钢琴（这是一种你真的可以用键盘进行演奏的家具。:D）
【钢琴】在疁城的酒吧里加入了一台钢琴。
##########System#############
【钢琴】加入了对钢琴功能的代码支持。
##########DEBUG#############
修复了一个导致疁城清河路181号1楼的战场环境未被正确设置的Bug。

