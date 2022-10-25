Patch #4 - Build 0.11.01

Updates
• Added Ultimate Power up – ‘Befriended’
• Added option to enable/disable Mouse Smoothing
• Added ability for all enemies to attack ‘Ellies Door’ when ‘Shadow Monster’ Appears
• Reduced feeling of Mouse Input Lag for client players in Online Mode
• Compressed Textures to improve performance
• Improvements to client camera movement in online mode
Fixes
• Fixed issue of ‘Infinite Sprint’ for players in Online mode
• Fixed issue of ‘Sock Monsters’ moving in front of players in Online Mode
• Fixed issue of player freezing if player jumps and opens pause menu in Online Mode
• Fixed ‘Aim Assist’ not working in Online Mode
• Fixed issue with game over scoreboard not always displaying correct stats
• Fixed issue with ‘Boxing Glove’ weapon sometimes not dealing damage in Online Mode
• Fixed issue of player getting stuck in ‘Reload’ loop after with ‘Level Up Station’ with gamepad
• Fixed issue of using pause menu when being downed doesn’t show downed health bar
• Fixed issue with game over music still playing once game restarted in Online Mode
• Fixed issue with not being able to select ‘Level Up Station’ with gamepad
• Fixed issue with right click on mouse caused ADS with ‘Rock em Pop em’ weapon
• Fixed issue with Aim Assist not working on ‘Flying Robots’
• Fixed issue with Grenade UI not updating on respawn
Changes
• Reduced local file size from 5gb to 2gb
• Increased spawn rate of Enemies
• Slowed down enemy walk speed for earlier waves
• Increase ‘Sock Monster’ enemy and ‘Minion’ enemy Damage
Known Issues
• Sound Effects can jitter sometimes
• Sometimes performance issues on Night 5 (Wave 40+)
• Sometimes a player can get stuck in ‘Real Bear’ mode when activating the ‘Rear Bear’ powerup
after another Ultimate power up
Changed files in this update