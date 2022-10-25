Patch #4 - Build 0.11.01

Updates

• Added Ultimate Power up – ‘Befriended’

• Added option to enable/disable Mouse Smoothing

• Added ability for all enemies to attack ‘Ellies Door’ when ‘Shadow Monster’ Appears

• Reduced feeling of Mouse Input Lag for client players in Online Mode

• Compressed Textures to improve performance

• Improvements to client camera movement in online mode

Fixes

• Fixed issue of ‘Infinite Sprint’ for players in Online mode

• Fixed issue of ‘Sock Monsters’ moving in front of players in Online Mode

• Fixed issue of player freezing if player jumps and opens pause menu in Online Mode

• Fixed ‘Aim Assist’ not working in Online Mode

• Fixed issue with game over scoreboard not always displaying correct stats

• Fixed issue with ‘Boxing Glove’ weapon sometimes not dealing damage in Online Mode

• Fixed issue of player getting stuck in ‘Reload’ loop after with ‘Level Up Station’ with gamepad

• Fixed issue of using pause menu when being downed doesn’t show downed health bar

• Fixed issue with game over music still playing once game restarted in Online Mode

• Fixed issue with not being able to select ‘Level Up Station’ with gamepad

• Fixed issue with right click on mouse caused ADS with ‘Rock em Pop em’ weapon

• Fixed issue with Aim Assist not working on ‘Flying Robots’

• Fixed issue with Grenade UI not updating on respawn

Changes

• Reduced local file size from 5gb to 2gb

• Increased spawn rate of Enemies

• Slowed down enemy walk speed for earlier waves

• Increase ‘Sock Monster’ enemy and ‘Minion’ enemy Damage

Known Issues

• Sound Effects can jitter sometimes

• Sometimes performance issues on Night 5 (Wave 40+)

• Sometimes a player can get stuck in ‘Real Bear’ mode when activating the ‘Rear Bear’ powerup

after another Ultimate power up