Food Truck Simulator update for 25 October 2022

Halloween & Update #1 broadcast!

Please join us tomorrow at 19:00 CET for a new stream showcasing in detail all the things we added to the game for Halloween.

That however is not all the stream will be about. We will also cover a lot of the changes and improvements the update adds to the game that are not related to Halloween and improve various areas of the game based on the feedback we got from the community after the game’s release.

So join us starting at 19:00 CET on 26.10.2022 and enjoy the new things we were working on.

