Champion rankings per rate class are now recalculated after creating a new game using an edited database.
This fixes a bug where a fight using an edited database could potentially report the wrong weight for the fighter who becomes a new champion, from a weight class changed in the editor.
Boxing Club Manager update for 25 October 2022
Update note
