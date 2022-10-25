 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boxing Club Manager update for 25 October 2022

Update note

Share · View all patches · Build 9795139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Champion rankings per rate class are now recalculated after creating a new game using an edited database.
This fixes a bug where a fight using an edited database could potentially report the wrong weight for the fighter who becomes a new champion, from a weight class changed in the editor.

Changed files in this update

Boxing Club Manager 32bit Depot 1652492
  • Loading history…
Boxing Club Manager 64bit Depot 1652493
  • Loading history…
Boxing Club Manager Mac Depot 1652494
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link