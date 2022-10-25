Today, new DLC, a new PATCH, and a new PROMO!

The famous bard Mavia and controversial countess Eliisa want to change their marital status, and you need to fulfill their expectations of what the reception will look like. Especially as they both are not a typical bride/broom? Become the fantasy wedding planner and flip the Ladies' reception, making it a legendary event known across Delcrys and beyond.

Organizing a wedding reception is a highly complex project, but imagine how complicated it can get when you need to schedule two weddings at once! So check out your STEAM library and look for new content arrival!

Let's celebrate the Double Wedding with exquisite music from our beloved Alina Lesnik! Listen and watch a video with a brand new song created, especially for the DLC release – "This Merry Day"

Listen & Watch here:

PATCH 4.0.9c

Fixed petting the cats

Fixed dead guests not having information about their status over their heads. Now Dead bodies are cleaned up after the day change

Fixed stuck guests arriving on horseback

Fixed Lantern object, allowing employees to reach to fill it

Fixed the names of the options displayed in towns

Fixed some translation issues

Fixed some UI issues

…and more

FEATURES:

Secret rooms can now be used after giving access to the guests

Upgrade "Gossiper" now doubles the gossip acquired

Town crier now always shows the needs of the guests

Last but not least – THE GRAND PROMOTION!

Starting Today, we propose a massive discount of -80% for a regular game edition and another whooping -90% for Season Pass 2. So get the complete package at a meager price and become another Innkeeper Legend of Delcrys.

We will soon announce another content activity, this time a revival of a modders toolset from Crossroads Inn and some brand new tutorials, along with the exciting contest with some fantastic prizes to win!

So stay tuned for more news in the following weeks.