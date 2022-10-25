Today, new DLC, a new PATCH, and a new PROMO!

The famous bard Mavia and controversial countess Eliisa want to change their marital status, and you need to fulfill their expectations of what the reception will look like. Especially as they both are not a typical bride/broom? Become the fantasy wedding planner and flip the Ladies' reception, making it a legendary event known across Delcrys and beyond.
Organizing a wedding reception is a highly complex project, but imagine how complicated it can get when you need to schedule two weddings at once! So check out your STEAM library and look for new content arrival!
Let's celebrate the Double Wedding with exquisite music from our beloved Alina Lesnik! Listen and watch a video with a brand new song created, especially for the DLC release – "This Merry Day"
Listen & Watch here:
Today is also Patch Day! Read the patch notes below, and remember to update your game to get new fixes and some new features!
PATCH 4.0.9c
- Fixed petting the cats
- Fixed dead guests not having information about their status over their heads. Now Dead bodies are cleaned up after the day change
- Fixed stuck guests arriving on horseback
- Fixed Lantern object, allowing employees to reach to fill it
- Fixed the names of the options displayed in towns
- Fixed some translation issues
- Fixed some UI issues
- …and more
FEATURES:
- Secret rooms can now be used after giving access to the guests
- Upgrade "Gossiper" now doubles the gossip acquired
- Town crier now always shows the needs of the guests
Last but not least – THE GRAND PROMOTION!
Starting Today, we propose a massive discount of -80% for a regular game edition and another whooping -90% for Season Pass 2. So get the complete package at a meager price and become another Innkeeper Legend of Delcrys.
Check out the new updated ROAD MAP:
We will soon announce another content activity, this time a revival of a modders toolset from Crossroads Inn and some brand new tutorials, along with the exciting contest with some fantastic prizes to win!
So stay tuned for more news in the following weeks.
