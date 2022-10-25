 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 25 October 2022

V0.1247 - Traction Overhaul (Experimental)

Build 9795003

Hi all,

Lots of work on traction in this one, fixing several movement issues.

Here's a big cat crawling up a 35 degree slope.

Opt-in to the experimental branch to test out this update early:

Fixes

  • Removed an accidental cap on gameplay camera movement refresh rate.
  • Fixed attacker victory not triggering in custom battles on 'Defence' map.

Changes

  • Changed the way track traction is applied.

    • Overall smoother movement.
    • Greatly improves hill climbing ability.
    • Reduces jitter in wheels when first applying force.
    • Stops vehicle slightly bending into the turn, like a motorcycle.

  • Commander cupolas can no longer be scaled down to points where their hatches would be unusable.

  • Lowered cupola max scale from 200% to 125% of original scale. Due to clipping with commander view.

  • Lowered design platform on flat sandbox map.

  • Moved ramps on flat sandbox map.

  • Camera tracking now gradually centres as you zoom out.

  • Third person aiming now detects vehicles. The cannon will aim at the point on the vehicle under the crosshair - instead of where the crosshair is pointing at on the ground.

  • Removed engine redlining camera shake.

  • Hamish

