V0.1247 - Traction Overhaul (Experimental)

Lots of work on traction in this one, fixing several movement issues.



Here's a big cat crawling up a 35 degree slope.

Opt-in to the experimental branch to test out this update early:



Fixes

Removed an accidental cap on gameplay camera movement refresh rate.

Fixed attacker victory not triggering in custom battles on 'Defence' map.

Changes

Changed the way track traction is applied. Overall smoother movement. Greatly improves hill climbing ability. Reduces jitter in wheels when first applying force. Stops vehicle slightly bending into the turn, like a motorcycle.

Commander cupolas can no longer be scaled down to points where their hatches would be unusable.

Lowered cupola max scale from 200% to 125% of original scale. Due to clipping with commander view.

Lowered design platform on flat sandbox map.

Moved ramps on flat sandbox map.

Camera tracking now gradually centres as you zoom out.

Third person aiming now detects vehicles. The cannon will aim at the point on the vehicle under the crosshair - instead of where the crosshair is pointing at on the ground.

Removed engine redlining camera shake.