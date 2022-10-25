☀️Oceania Expansion Coming Soon☀️

Share · View all patches · Build 9794996 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 13:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Birders!

It is official! Wingspan: Oceania Expansion will nest on your devices pretty soon!

And with it, you can expect a lot of new stuff, for example:

95 birds from Oceania, many of them with brand-new powers (how about copying other bird abilities? or using end-of-GAME powers?)

Nectar – a new type of food, beloved by almost all the birds and borbs

New player board - fewer eggs, more food and cards. And a reset option!

Magnificent backgrounds inspired by Oceania and more soothing music from Pawel Gorniak

And a lot more! We can’t wait to show you all the features! You can read about them more on Oceania Expansion’s Steam Page below. And don’t forget to add the game to your wishlist, so you’ll stay up to date with all important dates and news.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1962870/

We’ve also created an Announcement Teaser, which you can watch below:

That’s it for now. More exciting news coming soon!