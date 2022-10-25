 Skip to content

Thymesia update for 25 October 2022

Patch Two - Gameplay Tweaks, Balancing Changes & Bug Fixes

Patch Two - Gameplay Tweaks, Balancing Changes & Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Corvus

Your valiant efforts in darkness, wielding the plague, haven’t gone unnoticed. We’ve deployed another patch to remedy some gameplay issues and fix various bugs - NOW LIVE!

This update also harbours an array of balancing changes – predominantly focused on Plague Weapons and AI – to improve your experience! We’ve also altered a plethora of boss attributes with the intention of refining combat.

Please let us know your thoughts on the following changes – and thank you for your unwavering support through launch and beyond!

Patch Notes

Overall

  • Fixed the achievement not unlocking bug
  • Players can now get missed achievements by talking to Aisemy
  • Fixed the Corvus stuck in air bug
  • Added an extra story note from the tutorial level to the main game
  • Added a hint next to enemy health bar when they’re out of their area before they start healing
  • Gameplay
  • Unreleased ladders will now have a different look
  • Plague weapon Blood Sword damage increase effect will expire with the buff
  • Offensive buffs gained from Katar and Knife plague weapon will expire correctly
  • The Fools Punch plague weapon enhance 01 and 02 will function correctly
  • 'Flying Dagger' plague weapon will overwrite “Intercept Wing” talent correctly

Level

  • Leave Garden Sub-quest 1 early will now unlock other levels correctly
  • Moved the archer in Garden main level so he can't shoot you when accessing the shortcut
  • Moved the Aisemy at the end of Sea of Trees Sub-quest 1 so it’s easier to spot

Misc

  • Volume control will affect the volume before you applied
  • The Corvus music will not be affected by volume control
  • Made the elite enemy’s health bar more obvious
  • Polished the camera control using controller and fixed related bugs
  • Fixed some typos and incorrect strings

Balancing

  • Potion recipe “focus” will now give you 25% more Memory Shards rather than 10%
  • Lowered the efficiency of the "Energy Restore" buff from Perfectionist Lv2 or Adrenaline Lv2
  • Fast-acting potion amount increased by 1 for each level
  • AI
  • Lowered Odur’s health (from 3500x2 to 3000x2)
  • Odur will now use his ultimate more often (from 80 secs to 60 secs)
  • Increased Mutated Odur’s health and damage (from 8000 to 10000, ultimate damage from 190 to 237)
  • Increased God of the Fools’ damage (from 145 to 195)
  • Increased the Hanged Queen health and damage (from 7000 to 9000 and about 20% damage increase)
  • The Hanged Queen will now stop restoring health when blood sucking animation is interrupt
  • Lowered Sound of the Abyss’ health (from 6000 to 5000)
  • Added hints for some of Sound of the Abyss’ attacks
  • Corvus boss’s hammer plague weapon area affect now match the special effect size
  • You will get correct plague weapon when reaving Corvus boss
  • Mutated male villager’s critical attack will now knock down Corvus
  • Female villager’s crying attack will now deal damage to Corvus

Plague Weapon

  • Increased Halberd plague weapon extended action damage (from 1.25x to 1.5x)
  • Increased Fist plague weapon damage (from 3x to 4x, in air damage from 5x to 6x)
  • Increased Vile Blood Shield plague weapon damage (from 300 to 600)
  • Increased the Blood Strike damage from Blood Sword plague weapon damage (from 2x to 4x)
  • Shortened the explosion delay for Javelin Sword (from 5 secs to 3 secs)
  • Increased Fist plague weapon affected area (from 500 cm to 700 cm)
  • Lowered Bow plague weapon damage (from 2.5x to 1.5x)
  • Increased Bow plague weapon cooldown (from 1 sec to 3 secs)
  • Increased Bow plague weapon energy cost (from 50 to 60)
  • Increased Shield plague weapon cooldown (from 1 sec to 3 secs)
  • Increased Hammer plague weapon cooldown (from 10 secs to 12 secs)
  • Increased Great sword plague weapon cooldown (from 10 secs to 15 secs)
  • Increased Katar plague weapon cooldown (from 8 secs to 12 secs)
  • Shortened Mutated Tentacles plague weapon cooldown (from 15 secs to 10 secs)
  • Increased Mutated Tentacles plague weapon energy cost (from 75 to 100)
  • Talent
  • Lowered the health and energy recovery amount from Healing Execution Lv1 and 2 (about cut in half)
  • Lowered the energy recovery amount from Energised Claws Lv1 and 2 (from 10%, 20% to 5%, 10%)
  • Increased the efficiency of Defence Lv1, Lv2, and Lv3 (about 10% more efficient for each level)
  • Lowered the damage from Gliding Claw Lv1 (from 1.5x to 1.25x)
  • Lowered the damage from Long Claw Lv1 and 2 and removed the bleeding effect (from 30% to 20%)
  • Corvus will now move forward more when performing Short Claws
  • Short Claws will only restore your health when dealing claw damage
  • Short Claws will only a stack of "Offensive" buff for each combo, not each hit

Changed files in this update

