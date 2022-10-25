Patch Two - Gameplay Tweaks, Balancing Changes & Bug Fixes

Greetings, Corvus

Your valiant efforts in darkness, wielding the plague, haven’t gone unnoticed. We’ve deployed another patch to remedy some gameplay issues and fix various bugs - NOW LIVE!

This update also harbours an array of balancing changes – predominantly focused on Plague Weapons and AI – to improve your experience! We’ve also altered a plethora of boss attributes with the intention of refining combat.

Please let us know your thoughts on the following changes – and thank you for your unwavering support through launch and beyond!

Patch Notes

Overall

Fixed the achievement not unlocking bug

Players can now get missed achievements by talking to Aisemy

Fixed the Corvus stuck in air bug

Added an extra story note from the tutorial level to the main game

Added a hint next to enemy health bar when they’re out of their area before they start healing

Gameplay

Unreleased ladders will now have a different look

Plague weapon Blood Sword damage increase effect will expire with the buff

Offensive buffs gained from Katar and Knife plague weapon will expire correctly

The Fools Punch plague weapon enhance 01 and 02 will function correctly

'Flying Dagger' plague weapon will overwrite “Intercept Wing” talent correctly

Level

Leave Garden Sub-quest 1 early will now unlock other levels correctly

Moved the archer in Garden main level so he can't shoot you when accessing the shortcut

Moved the Aisemy at the end of Sea of Trees Sub-quest 1 so it’s easier to spot

Misc

Volume control will affect the volume before you applied

The Corvus music will not be affected by volume control

Made the elite enemy’s health bar more obvious

Polished the camera control using controller and fixed related bugs

Fixed some typos and incorrect strings

Balancing

Potion recipe “focus” will now give you 25% more Memory Shards rather than 10%

Lowered the efficiency of the "Energy Restore" buff from Perfectionist Lv2 or Adrenaline Lv2

Fast-acting potion amount increased by 1 for each level

AI

Lowered Odur’s health (from 3500x2 to 3000x2)

Odur will now use his ultimate more often (from 80 secs to 60 secs)

Increased Mutated Odur’s health and damage (from 8000 to 10000, ultimate damage from 190 to 237)

Increased God of the Fools’ damage (from 145 to 195)

Increased the Hanged Queen health and damage (from 7000 to 9000 and about 20% damage increase)

The Hanged Queen will now stop restoring health when blood sucking animation is interrupt

Lowered Sound of the Abyss’ health (from 6000 to 5000)

Added hints for some of Sound of the Abyss’ attacks

Corvus boss’s hammer plague weapon area affect now match the special effect size

You will get correct plague weapon when reaving Corvus boss

Mutated male villager’s critical attack will now knock down Corvus

Female villager’s crying attack will now deal damage to Corvus

Plague Weapon