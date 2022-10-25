Patch Two - Gameplay Tweaks, Balancing Changes & Bug Fixes

Greetings, Corvus
Your valiant efforts in darkness, wielding the plague, haven’t gone unnoticed. We’ve deployed another patch to remedy some gameplay issues and fix various bugs - NOW LIVE!
This update also harbours an array of balancing changes – predominantly focused on Plague Weapons and AI – to improve your experience! We’ve also altered a plethora of boss attributes with the intention of refining combat.
Please let us know your thoughts on the following changes – and thank you for your unwavering support through launch and beyond!
Patch Notes
Overall
- Fixed the achievement not unlocking bug
- Players can now get missed achievements by talking to Aisemy
- Fixed the Corvus stuck in air bug
- Added an extra story note from the tutorial level to the main game
- Added a hint next to enemy health bar when they’re out of their area before they start healing
- Gameplay
- Unreleased ladders will now have a different look
- Plague weapon Blood Sword damage increase effect will expire with the buff
- Offensive buffs gained from Katar and Knife plague weapon will expire correctly
- The Fools Punch plague weapon enhance 01 and 02 will function correctly
- 'Flying Dagger' plague weapon will overwrite “Intercept Wing” talent correctly
Level
- Leave Garden Sub-quest 1 early will now unlock other levels correctly
- Moved the archer in Garden main level so he can't shoot you when accessing the shortcut
- Moved the Aisemy at the end of Sea of Trees Sub-quest 1 so it’s easier to spot
Misc
- Volume control will affect the volume before you applied
- The Corvus music will not be affected by volume control
- Made the elite enemy’s health bar more obvious
- Polished the camera control using controller and fixed related bugs
- Fixed some typos and incorrect strings
Balancing
- Potion recipe “focus” will now give you 25% more Memory Shards rather than 10%
- Lowered the efficiency of the "Energy Restore" buff from Perfectionist Lv2 or Adrenaline Lv2
- Fast-acting potion amount increased by 1 for each level
- AI
- Lowered Odur’s health (from 3500x2 to 3000x2)
- Odur will now use his ultimate more often (from 80 secs to 60 secs)
- Increased Mutated Odur’s health and damage (from 8000 to 10000, ultimate damage from 190 to 237)
- Increased God of the Fools’ damage (from 145 to 195)
- Increased the Hanged Queen health and damage (from 7000 to 9000 and about 20% damage increase)
- The Hanged Queen will now stop restoring health when blood sucking animation is interrupt
- Lowered Sound of the Abyss’ health (from 6000 to 5000)
- Added hints for some of Sound of the Abyss’ attacks
- Corvus boss’s hammer plague weapon area affect now match the special effect size
- You will get correct plague weapon when reaving Corvus boss
- Mutated male villager’s critical attack will now knock down Corvus
- Female villager’s crying attack will now deal damage to Corvus
Plague Weapon
- Increased Halberd plague weapon extended action damage (from 1.25x to 1.5x)
- Increased Fist plague weapon damage (from 3x to 4x, in air damage from 5x to 6x)
- Increased Vile Blood Shield plague weapon damage (from 300 to 600)
- Increased the Blood Strike damage from Blood Sword plague weapon damage (from 2x to 4x)
- Shortened the explosion delay for Javelin Sword (from 5 secs to 3 secs)
- Increased Fist plague weapon affected area (from 500 cm to 700 cm)
- Lowered Bow plague weapon damage (from 2.5x to 1.5x)
- Increased Bow plague weapon cooldown (from 1 sec to 3 secs)
- Increased Bow plague weapon energy cost (from 50 to 60)
- Increased Shield plague weapon cooldown (from 1 sec to 3 secs)
- Increased Hammer plague weapon cooldown (from 10 secs to 12 secs)
- Increased Great sword plague weapon cooldown (from 10 secs to 15 secs)
- Increased Katar plague weapon cooldown (from 8 secs to 12 secs)
- Shortened Mutated Tentacles plague weapon cooldown (from 15 secs to 10 secs)
- Increased Mutated Tentacles plague weapon energy cost (from 75 to 100)
- Talent
- Lowered the health and energy recovery amount from Healing Execution Lv1 and 2 (about cut in half)
- Lowered the energy recovery amount from Energised Claws Lv1 and 2 (from 10%, 20% to 5%, 10%)
- Increased the efficiency of Defence Lv1, Lv2, and Lv3 (about 10% more efficient for each level)
- Lowered the damage from Gliding Claw Lv1 (from 1.5x to 1.25x)
- Lowered the damage from Long Claw Lv1 and 2 and removed the bleeding effect (from 30% to 20%)
- Corvus will now move forward more when performing Short Claws
- Short Claws will only restore your health when dealing claw damage
- Short Claws will only a stack of "Offensive" buff for each combo, not each hit
