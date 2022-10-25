Atomic Week!

From October 25 to November 2, the game hosts an event dedicated to the game's birthday.

On the bases of Belarus, Italy, France, event daily tasks are available, after completing which, you will earn a ticket to a special event location "Atom: Wastelands".

Move to the wastelands and catch apocalyptic mutants and more. Good rewards are waiting for you in the tasks, and special screw sets and other unique items are available in the location store. For those who wish to purchase event kits for real money - they are also available in the dollar store of the game.

In addition, the mechanics of creating groups have been added to the game. In order to invite a player to a group, right-click on his nickname in the chat, and click "invite to a group". If the player is not in another group, he can accept your invitation. If you are in a group, then you see each other on the map and in the game. The maximum number of players in a group is five.