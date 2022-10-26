A.V.A Global New Patch - October 26th

Mercenaries!

We've been working hard to improve the gameplay experience of A.V.A Global by adding new content and improving the system.

We will work to continuously provide a more comfortable and enjoyable game environment.

Through this announcement, we want to tell you about today's patch.

1. ARENA Mode improvement



Before 2023, we have set a plan for future game development. As you may gave seen in the A.V.A Global 2022 Timeline, the new game mode: ARENA, ESCAPE, Sn. Annihilation was added through our last update.

After the patch, we received a couple of suggestions about Arena.

Since ARENA is in Beta Season 1 we have to consider the various aspect of the game. However, we acknowledge that we need to provide players with an experience that

allows users to fully enjoy the game. So, we decide to increase the required level of ARENA Mode to Sergeant first class(Lvl.11) level after today's update.

2. Providing more skins

We decide to add some popular new skins that can be widely selected in all maps and modes.

So, new skins 'Ignis Sythe', and 'Priest Hades' will come to A.V.A Global.



To add, there are many distinctive skins in our in-game shop.

Previously we've set the player's level requirement to enter the Capsule shop.

However, users with low ranks didn't have the opportunity to obtain skins.

Therefore, we have decided to let every user use the Capsule shop by removing the level requirements.

3.Halloween New Skin!

The A.V.A Global players will meet exclusive skins for this Halloween Season!

We want to tell users that we have received suggestions from users that there should be a way to obtain limited skins at a fixed price.



This Halloween Hades Pack & Ignis Sythe are exclusive Halloween skins that will not be sold in the future.

We hope this skin will be your best Halloween costume!

Please check the full information in the below link:

https://www.avaonline.global/?mKey=1&sKey=1&bserial=888&ano=42513870#board/read/888/N/42513870

Halloween Hades Pack:

Priest Hades

Silver Arrow Hades

W-18 Hades

Folding Knife Hades

M18 Ghost

Where you can get: Ingame Shop >> AVA Medal >> Medal



Skins will be open to the public from the 26th of October.

[Halloween Hades Skin] is only available during the 'Halloween Season'!

Time (UTC): 2022. 10. 26, 14: 00 PM ~ 2022. 11. 12, 23: 59 AM

Central Europe Time (CEST): 2022. 10. 26, 17: 00 PM ~ 2022. 11. 13, 01: 59 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 10. 26, 22:00 PM ~ 2022. 11. 12, 07:59 AM

Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

Ignis Sythe



It was designed as a melee attack weapon for secret service in Europe.

It mysteriously disappeared during the war following remors that it was cursed.

Where you can get: Ingame Capsule Shop >> Event Capsule



Skins will be open to the public from the 26th of October.

[Halloween Hades Skin] is only available during the 'Halloween Season'!

Time (UTC): 2022. 10. 26, 06: 30 AM ~ 2022. 11. 01, 23: 59 AM

Central Europe Time (CEST): 2022. 10. 26, 08: 30 AM ~ 2022. 11. 01, 01: 59 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 10. 26, 14:30 PM ~ 2022. 11. 01, 07:59 AM

Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

Gunplay in the Battlefields is the core gameplay among the various parts that make up A.V.A Global.

So, we will keep improving by balancing the overall gunplay.

Although we don't think it will be simple and possible with a few patches.

We learned that a lot of feedback and interest from our players help our development towards improving A.V.A Global.

We are always looking for ways to improve the game. So we hope users are as pleased with these changes.

We hope to see you on the Battlefield!

Thank you

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team