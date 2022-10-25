Season 03 Narrated Trailer Premiere

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Miners,

Mark your calendars for the Season 03 Narrated Trailer, premiering on Wednesday October 26th, 1PM CEST here: !

This is also the time where Season 03: Plaguefall will be available on the Experimental Branch*, prior to its release next week on Thursday November 3rd.

And while you wait, here is a roundup for the rest of the teasers for Season 03:

Oh, and we hope you are enjoying the Halloween event! Given all the Mission Control impersonators we see on the Space Rig, it certainly looks like it.

See you all for the premiere on Wednesday! Bring your own popcorn.

Rock and Stone!

With Love

The Ghost Ship Crew

*Info on how to access the Experimental Branch can be found here https://www.deeprockgalactic.com/experimental-branch