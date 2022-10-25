Update v1.1.1.0 is LIVE - Halloween Event Begins!

Hi friends!

We are excited to release the first part of our new update! While we don't have many changes in this one, since the main focus here i the new Halloween Event, in the part 2 we'll add a much requested feature - the ability to move your house! Please expect it soon.

EVENT

New in-game event - Halloween - is live! Spook your neighbours, eat delicious candy, decorate your farm and win a unique multitool in our contest!!

NEW

New furniture - Wardrobe. You can edit your character's basic visuals with it! Pick one of 3 unique styles for your house decor;

CHANGES

Increased the basic build area a bit (in the northern side of the farm);

FIXED

Office Table is not showing energy icon now;

Lamps are movable again;

Fixed a bug in Single player mode which caused the game to send online traffic when you upgraded your house.

Have tons of fun with the new event! We can't wait for your creations!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/