v1.6.3-5 - The Zombies and Undead Survival Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

It is Steam Scream Fest!

Today we add zombies, and animal fancy dress!

The Stormworks undead wander around aimlessly, until they hear or see the player. If they hear a sound or catch a glimpse, they may investigate and wander in your direction. If they get a better look of a player, they will break into a sprint and if they get close enough... attack! This behaviour is actually a general improvement to all predator creatures and it is now possible to avoid detection through remaining quiet and out of sight.

The dogs and farm animals are also celebrating the Halloween festival, and are wearing fancy dress!

The animals and creatures is a new system introduced in the Industrial Frontier DLC. The zombies use this system, and that is why the Industrial Frontier is required for zombies.

Zombies are very dangerous, and our survival style add-on also involves spawning loot, including guns. Because of this, our zombie add-on (the bit that spawns the zombies and loot) is only active when both DLCs are present.

And of course, Stormworks isn't actually a zombie game, so our Undead Survival add-on is only active during Halloween. However, our add-on can be modified and uploaded to the workshop if players wish, and we are sure that many creators will want to make their own zombie add-ons which could be active all year round.

This is a minor seasonal update, and just a bit of fun. We hear those players who have other priorities for the game, but this won't stop us releasing fun content for the players who want it!

While the headlines are above, this update also includes lots of important fixes and improvements that will be useful to everybody. Please see the notes below for full details.

We hope you enjoy this new update and look forward to your thoughts and feedback!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.3-5

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Halloween Seasonal Event:

Feature - Stormwoofs seasonal outfits

Feature - Added several zombie creature types

Feature - Aggressive creatures advanced AI

Feature - Zombie Apocalypse Addon (#5689)

Feature - Fluid tanks improved detailed tooltips

Feature - Add Workbench for ground vehicles at North Meier Outpost (#14888)

In this spooky update along with various bugfixes we have some new additions to our regular seasonal Halloween period:

Stormwoofs will temporarily have fun Halloween themed outfits on, with each breed having their own unique costume. (Let us know your favorite!)

Zombie Apocalypse mode is a new Addon which will be enabled over the Halloween period for players with both 'Search and Destroy' and 'Industrial Frontier' DLCs enabled.

We recommend disabling the dlc weapons ai script as minimum when playing with this addon and if players wish to turn off this addon they can disable it as usual in the addon selector on the new game menu.

The zombies addon has various settings to balance the mode to your own preference, so make sure to check them out in the addon settings when creating a new world.

With Default settings Stormworks will be plagued with undead lurking across the sawyer and arid biomes, with new aggressive creature advanced AI that respond to sounds like player footsteps or gunshots.

Players can go guns blazing or opt for stealth and avoid zombie vision cones as they search buildings for randomly generated loot, breaking line of sight will cause the zombies to lose interest after a while.

Loot (and zombies) will respawn after ~5 mins of a tile being unloaded, and random loot is themed to the location (Hospitals more likely to drop medical supplies etc).

Some of the following fixes are updates to default addon content or terrain, which may not be updated/fixed on pre-existing saves.

Fix - #14827 Updated default resource storage vehicle to fix an issue with pumping air after it runs out of fuel

Fix - Repaired several trainline rail/mesh issues

Fix - #14938 Workbench not working at benzin gas station

Fix - #14989 'Invisible walls' / for-sale sign physics not despawning correctly

Fix - #14866 Weapons outfits ids have now been corrected for inventory components

Fix - #10358 Increased async network buffer size for vehicles

Fix - #13695 Weather De-sync on load/join

Fix - #12053 Winch audio persisting at max length

Fix - #13319 Disabled some developer debug logs

Fix - #12318 Fix syntax error in lua docs

Fix - #13911 Oxygen tank and parachute animation issues

Fix - #14857 Unable to use scene ladders when carrying creature

Fix - Tooltip not appearing on workbench when carrying creature

Fix - #13382 Environment slider affecting voice volume

Fix - #14297 Fix charger component not providing power to grids connected directly to output without a charge reservoir

Fix - #14854 Mesh fixes for the Nuclear Plant

Fix - #15069 Bear attack mission description appearing incorrectly

Fix - #12943 Spawned structures should now count as static

Fix - Creature attacks dealing 3x damage to clients

Balance - #14860 Rebalanced initial workbench fuel resource amounts (5000L Diesel, 2000L Jet, 100 Coal)

Lua Api:

Due to the changes to equipment IDs for weapons armor outfits players may need to update scripts with the new id values:

Dog Whistle was inserted at 73, dlc weapons outfits have been shifted up by one

Added spawnNamedAddonLocation

Added getSeasonalEvent

Added spawnEquipment

Added onCharacterPickup

Added onCreaturePickup

Added onEquipmentPickup

Added onEquipmentDrop

Aliased getCharacterData to getObjectData

Added creature_type and scale to object data