Project Lazarus update for 25 October 2022

Experimental Build 3E5 Released!

Build 9794617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added controller layout icons settings for Xbox and PS controllers
  • Added crystal pick up sound settings
  • Added personal highscore to be shown in game
  • Fixed Benedict not aiming at ring monsters
  • Fixed Mech stats UI percentage going above 100%
  • Fixed Flak Cannon not able to hit Crystal Rigs
  • Fixed Striker and Praetorian UI showing wrong number of slots in menu
  • Fixed New Mech Achievements not unlocking

