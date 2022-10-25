- Added controller layout icons settings for Xbox and PS controllers
- Added crystal pick up sound settings
- Added personal highscore to be shown in game
- Fixed Benedict not aiming at ring monsters
- Fixed Mech stats UI percentage going above 100%
- Fixed Flak Cannon not able to hit Crystal Rigs
- Fixed Striker and Praetorian UI showing wrong number of slots in menu
- Fixed New Mech Achievements not unlocking
Project Lazarus update for 25 October 2022
Experimental Build 3E5 Released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
