THE HITOMI UPDATE- NOW AVAILABLE!

Happy almost Halloween! We've got no tricks for you here, only treats- a bunch more game content! Check the patch notes below to find out what new fun goodies you can discover in game this time around!

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the TinyHat Halloween Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!

As for now, check out the new content available!

CHANGELOG - The Hitomi Update

Alpha 0.42

+Main Story Progression

+Added Hitomi Side Story

+Added Zariah DJ Booth Sprite

+Added Edward’s Tapes CG Assets

+Added Zariah Reverse Seated Cowgirl H-Scene at the Nightclub (Talk to her at nightclub)

+Added Missus Standing Shower H-Scene (Go in when finding her taking a shower)

+Added Effie Couch H-Scene (Visit her on a Saturday morning)

+Added ability to assign Mr Smith’s role individually

+Added spritework to Main Story

+Fixed BG asset for Eloise’s lobby assistant

+Fixed email mini-game’s vertical alignment

+Fixed copy machine mini-game being marked as coffee run being complete

+Various other minor bug fixes

-End of main story assets not added in

+Disabled Email Minigame for the Office

+Fixed Coffee Run Minigame Bug

+Added Missus & Jane preset load options

+Fixed some item bugs in the mall

+Fixed some main story triggers

+Fixed soft lock where you can’t make coffee orders while Effie is out of action taking care of Jane

+Fixed intersecting trigger bugs with fort being destroyed and Missus wanting ice cream

+Other minor continuity bug fixes

+Temporary ‘Drawing Anatomy’ Book asset is a ‘Kids Wholey Bible’ at Mockingjay’s

+Temporary ‘Model for Idiots’ asset is ‘Lockpicking for Idiots’ on the PC

+Hitomi side story progression

+Added night assets for Office Lobby

+Added ‘How to Model Effectively for Aritst’ in ‘For Idiots’ section on PC

+Added ‘Drawing Anatomy’ item for Hitomi’s Story

+Added sprite work for various scenes

+Added CG scene for ‘Warehouse Foreshadowing’ main story scene

+Added H-scene ‘Missus Mating Press’ (talk to Missus after completing her side story)

+Added H-scene ‘Janae Plowed Over Boxes’ (talk to Janae at the retail store)

+Added H-scene ‘Hazel Backroom Cowgirl’ (talk to Hazel at the adult store)

+Updated Mall background with updated assets

+Fixed mis-trigger bug with Jane’s storyline in the hallway at night

+Fixed various minor bug fixes