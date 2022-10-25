STRANGER - Biggest Update Ever - Halloween Event - Hallways Game mode & More

HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE!

Its my favorite time of the year!

Here is the biggest update to ever come to STRANGER, introducing a completely NEW game mode with completely new mechanics/map and so much more, nightmare mode map #2 and so much more (read full patch notes below)

Here is the Hallways official release trailer:



1.5.0 HALLOWEEN UPDATE - BIGGEST UPDATE YET

-(MAJOR) NEW Gamemode Hallways

-(MAJOR) New NIGHTMARE Mode for Family Home Map

-(MAJOR) Halloween Event

-(MAJOR) Graphics/post processing overhaul

-Added pumpkins

-Changed Tree colors to fall colors

-Changed interior lighting across both maps

-Added pumpkin head to STRANGER (limited time)

-AI Adjustments

-New Steam Achievement

-New Halloween Main Menu Music

-Audio Volume Revisions

-New Audio Reverb Engine

-Hallway Win Screen Level

-Performance Increases

-Shadow Glitching in/out bug progress, not fully fixed

-Redesigned Main Menu/Reworded Items

-Much much more!

State of VR

Unfortunately with good the bad also has to be announced. VR will be officially discontinued from this update and all future updates. Read below to help understand why this decision was made.

Official Developer statement:

Please be understanding as to why this has taken effect. I am a student indie developer and want to focus my efforts where 95% of my games audience is to bring great new updates and to add the updates to the 5% audience that plays VR takes DOUBLE the time (I have to recreate everything in the VR Version of the project) This is simply not possible for me, I am happy to have brought out a working version of VR for my game and glad to have contributed to the VR library of games. There is a reason indie games very rarely ever have both PC and VR support, even triple-A games that don't have VR support.

I appreciate all of STRANGERS VR Fans' understanding and can't wait to bring exciting content for you all on PC and future games!

-Will Codes (Lost Frame Development)

Have a good Halloween!