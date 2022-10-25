Update 1.95 released!

Hey Runners!
Focus of this update is mainly to re-introduce the Pumpkin boxes during our Halloween event but also a juicy update of the WW2 Undead mode! More information about the event can be found >> HERE <<.
We've also updated the WW2 Undead mode with a new map! Experience the community-made Swan River map in all its extravagance in the Undead mode. The Swan River map was a recent addition to the game and its urban close-quarters environment are perfect for chaotic battles with the undead and the Axis remnants!
Some additional changes have been made to the standard WW2 mode as well, including some new content. See the changelog below.
Happy Running,
your Osumia Games
Changelog (Vanilla) v1.95:
- modding: added support for manually assigning scores for character models
Changelog (WW2) v1.95:
New Content
- maps: Swan River Udead Map added to the Undead Gamemode! Can be played by starting WW2:UNDEAD under the Campaigns list
- vehicles: Wasp Flamethrower-APC added. Variant of the UKF's Universal Carrier, and can generally be found on any map with that faction present
- soldiers: WW2-Undead Flammenwerfer Soldier added. This threatening enemy soldier is aggressive and resilient, posing a challenge to players in the Undead mode
- weapons: Flammenwerfer 41 added. This flamethrower is used by the Axis on the Arnhem, Bastogne, Varsity, and Sealion levels, as well as in the Undead mode
- weapons: Beardmore-Farquhar .50 cal machine gun added. Devastating and relatively lightweight, but with a small capacity. Carried by UKF Sentry Soldiers
- audio: new music themes for Edelweiss' "Swan River" and "Swan River: Undead" added
Balance Changes
- weapons (ww2 invasion): raised commonness of Vickers K machine gun and Winchester Automatic Rifle in Invasion
- soldiers (ww2 invasion): reduced commonness of Fallschirmjaeger Snipers to spawn on Operation Varsity
- equipment: slightly raised chance of the medical kit to spawn, from 0.18 to 0.19
- weapons: raised damage chance of Type 96 normal and Trench variants
- weapons: raised damage chance of Type 99 LMG normal and Scoped variants
- weapons: raised accuracy of Beardmore-Farquhar when using bipod
Undead balance changes
- ai: adjusted behavior and balance of both the Undead and the Axis boss enemies
Bug Fixes and Tweaks
- factions: modified the Allied Faction on Swan River to represent the Polish Armored Division instead of the regular UKF Forces
- textures: updated the appearance of the Type Hei Automatic Rifle to more closely resemble its real shape
- translation: fixed a minor issue with Ho-Ha deploy call out
- Music: adjusted Varsity Undead music
- weapons: fixed a couple visual issues with the M2 Flamethrower's muzzle flash
