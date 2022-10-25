Update 1.95 released!

Hey Runners!

Focus of this update is mainly to re-introduce the Pumpkin boxes during our Halloween event but also a juicy update of the WW2 Undead mode! More information about the event can be found >> HERE <<.

We've also updated the WW2 Undead mode with a new map! Experience the community-made Swan River map in all its extravagance in the Undead mode. The Swan River map was a recent addition to the game and its urban close-quarters environment are perfect for chaotic battles with the undead and the Axis remnants!

Some additional changes have been made to the standard WW2 mode as well, including some new content. See the changelog below.

Happy Running,

your Osumia Games

Changelog (Vanilla) v1.95:

modding: added support for manually assigning scores for character models

Changelog (WW2) v1.95:

New Content

maps: Swan River Udead Map added to the Undead Gamemode! Can be played by starting WW2:UNDEAD under the Campaigns list

vehicles: Wasp Flamethrower-APC added. Variant of the UKF's Universal Carrier, and can generally be found on any map with that faction present

soldiers: WW2-Undead Flammenwerfer Soldier added. This threatening enemy soldier is aggressive and resilient, posing a challenge to players in the Undead mode

weapons: Flammenwerfer 41 added. This flamethrower is used by the Axis on the Arnhem, Bastogne, Varsity, and Sealion levels, as well as in the Undead mode

weapons: Beardmore-Farquhar .50 cal machine gun added. Devastating and relatively lightweight, but with a small capacity. Carried by UKF Sentry Soldiers

audio: new music themes for Edelweiss' "Swan River" and "Swan River: Undead" added

Balance Changes

weapons (ww2 invasion): raised commonness of Vickers K machine gun and Winchester Automatic Rifle in Invasion

soldiers (ww2 invasion): reduced commonness of Fallschirmjaeger Snipers to spawn on Operation Varsity

equipment: slightly raised chance of the medical kit to spawn, from 0.18 to 0.19

weapons: raised damage chance of Type 96 normal and Trench variants

weapons: raised damage chance of Type 99 LMG normal and Scoped variants

weapons: raised accuracy of Beardmore-Farquhar when using bipod

Undead balance changes

ai: adjusted behavior and balance of both the Undead and the Axis boss enemies

Bug Fixes and Tweaks