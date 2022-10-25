 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MIGHT'N MOW'EM update for 25 October 2022

V0.185 Day 1 – Feedback Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9794085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just deployed a new update incorporating a few fixes that were thankfully suggested by you, especially regarding progression and balancing.

Many thx for your constructive feedback!

We adjusted the following:

  • hitboxes / monster melee attacks
  • gold-drop increased to reduce grind
  • gold required to unlock extra chars (Rogue, Warlock) decreased
  • monster spawning on top of player impossible
  • Soul Rift perk immediate application

Unfortunately, the impossibility of any sort of Multi-Player weighs heavy. We have worked so hard to deliver an initial, yet nice MP experience and it worked until 6pm UTC last night, then the respective servers of our provider went dark and didn’t yet come back up. Rest assured, we are not using any small service. Yet, we are seeing reports about e.g. wide-spread WhatsApp outages and similar things affecting services including true household communication brands. Let’s see how this plays out…. Providing us with at least some time to improve what we can improve (see above).

Thus, many thx for your continued feedback – we listen and try to act accordingly asap.

Also, congrats for having mowed down already (nearly) 10 million mobs!

Keep on mowing!
The ELEET GAMES team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1969101
  • Loading history…
Depot 1969102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link