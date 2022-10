《逐鹿》on sale now, enter to win a 【先锋】badge

Dear Players,

By TKG research and development of independent strategy game《逐鹿》EA of the official online today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1984720/_/

In order to thank you for your support, we specially prepared exquisite peripheral gifts, which will be randomly selected from the sovereigns who have achieved the limited 【先锋】 achievement.

【 Activity Time 】

October 26, 2022 - February 2, 2023(100days)

【Rules】

Purchase the game and get the 【先锋】 achievement, and do not have a refund can participate;

From the second week of the release, 2 players will be randomly selected each week from the top players who have achieved the limited 【先锋】 achievement;

Those who are not drawn will be postponed and can continue to participate in the next draw;

【Award】

【先锋】badge*1



【Announcements】