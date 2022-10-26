《逐鹿》on sale now, enter to win a 【先锋】badge

Dear Players,
By TKG research and development of independent strategy game《逐鹿》EA of the official online today!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1984720/_/
In order to thank you for your support, we specially prepared exquisite peripheral gifts, which will be randomly selected from the sovereigns who have achieved the limited 【先锋】 achievement.
【 Activity Time 】
October 26, 2022 - February 2, 2023（100days）
【Rules】
- Purchase the game and get the 【先锋】 achievement, and do not have a refund can participate;
- From the second week of the release, 2 players will be randomly selected each week from the top players who have achieved the limited 【先锋】 achievement；
- Those who are not drawn will be postponed and can continue to participate in the next draw；
【Award】
【先锋】badge*1
【Announcements】
- Each week, two eligible players are randomly selected；
- The same ID can only receive one physical badge award；
- The winners will be announced within 7 working days after the event；
- After the announcement of the award list, if the official customer service is not contacted within 15 days, the award will be given up；
- This activity is limited to players in mainland China, and the express delivery is supported；
- The operation team of《逐鹿》 reserves the right of final interpretation；