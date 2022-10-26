《逐鹿》on sale now, enter to win a 【先锋】badge

Dear Players,

By TKG research and development of independent strategy game《逐鹿》EA of the official online today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1984720/_/

In order to thank you for your support, we specially prepared exquisite peripheral gifts, which will be randomly selected from the sovereigns who have achieved the limited 【先锋】 achievement.

【 Activity Time 】

October 26, 2022 - February 2, 2023（100days）

【Rules】

Purchase the game and get the 【先锋】 achievement, and do not have a refund can participate;

From the second week of the release, 2 players will be randomly selected each week from the top players who have achieved the limited 【先锋】 achievement；

Those who are not drawn will be postponed and can continue to participate in the next draw；

【Award】

【先锋】badge*1



【Announcements】