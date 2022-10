Share · View all patches · Build 9794026 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 05:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items being added to Kurtzpel on October 26th, 2022.

■ The following items will be on sale until November 29th, 2022 23:59 (UTC+0)







<Creepy Night Great Sword>



<Creepy Night Longbow>



<Creepy Night Staff>



<Creepy Night Gauntlet>



<Creepy Night Chakram>



<Creepy Night Lance>



<Demonic Spirit>



<Demonic Grasp>