1.0.17 - More bug fixes

Thanks everyone for your patience with the game. We're working very hard to continue fixing bugs!

1.0.17

Fixed the Butcher's "Frenzy" state

Puppet Combo logo returned to game's intro

The can in the kitchen was moved back onto the shelf

Fixed issue where Steam would (by default) detect a controller as Mouse+Keyboard

Fixed issue where a specific victim wasn't saying the correct dialogue after being saved

Photo mode has been fixed, and the Smile achievement should correctly unlock

There were additional UI + controller display issues fixed for Photo mode as well

Victim pathfinding AI fixed

Fixed bug where some red buttons were visible through walls

Fixed issue where dying in the vents would cause the "vent ambience" to continue playing after respawning

Fixed bug where Butcher would "rediscover" the dead mother

Adjusted the fuse puzzle items

We have more fixes and adjustments coming soon, but they are still in the testing phase.