 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stay Out of the House update for 25 October 2022

1.0.17 - More bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9793976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for your patience with the game. We're working very hard to continue fixing bugs!

1.0.17

  • Fixed the Butcher's "Frenzy" state
  • Puppet Combo logo returned to game's intro
  • The can in the kitchen was moved back onto the shelf
  • Fixed issue where Steam would (by default) detect a controller as Mouse+Keyboard
  • Fixed issue where a specific victim wasn't saying the correct dialogue after being saved
  • Photo mode has been fixed, and the Smile achievement should correctly unlock
  • There were additional UI + controller display issues fixed for Photo mode as well
  • Victim pathfinding AI fixed
  • Fixed bug where some red buttons were visible through walls
  • Fixed issue where dying in the vents would cause the "vent ambience" to continue playing after respawning
  • Fixed bug where Butcher would "rediscover" the dead mother
  • Adjusted the fuse puzzle items

We have more fixes and adjustments coming soon, but they are still in the testing phase.

  • Bug where you can't disarm bear traps with a controller, and adjustments for other controller interactions
  • Victim bodies sometimes getting frozen in the air (still working on it... sorry!)
  • Fixes related to bear traps
  • ...and more!

Changed files in this update

Stay Out of the House Content Depot 896521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link