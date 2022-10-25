1.0.17 - More bug fixes

Thanks everyone for your patience with the game. We're working very hard to continue fixing bugs!
1.0.17
- Fixed the Butcher's "Frenzy" state
- Puppet Combo logo returned to game's intro
- The can in the kitchen was moved back onto the shelf
- Fixed issue where Steam would (by default) detect a controller as Mouse+Keyboard
- Fixed issue where a specific victim wasn't saying the correct dialogue after being saved
- Photo mode has been fixed, and the Smile achievement should correctly unlock
- There were additional UI + controller display issues fixed for Photo mode as well
- Victim pathfinding AI fixed
- Fixed bug where some red buttons were visible through walls
- Fixed issue where dying in the vents would cause the "vent ambience" to continue playing after respawning
- Fixed bug where Butcher would "rediscover" the dead mother
- Adjusted the fuse puzzle items
We have more fixes and adjustments coming soon, but they are still in the testing phase.
- Bug where you can't disarm bear traps with a controller, and adjustments for other controller interactions
- Victim bodies sometimes getting frozen in the air (still working on it... sorry!)
- Fixes related to bear traps
- ...and more!
Changed files in this update