1、Increase the number of raw materials given to players after the initial upgrade, increasing the number of wood and raw food to a certain extent to reduce the difficulty of the initial stage.
2、Modified the description of research and development, increased the color distinction of different conditions.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 25 October 2022
October 25 update
