 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 25 October 2022

October 25 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9793957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Increase the number of raw materials given to players after the initial upgrade, increasing the number of wood and raw food to a certain extent to reduce the difficulty of the initial stage.
2、Modified the description of research and development, increased the color distinction of different conditions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link