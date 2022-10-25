TAKIBI Update1.3

The following functions have been added

Addition of a menu screen

The menu screen is now displayed when the Esc key is pressed.

Volume control function added

The volume can now be adjusted from the menu screen.

It is possible to adjust the volume balance of all 9 types of sounds in the game.

The following fixes have been made.

Fixed a bug that temporarily prevented the selection of items.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from temporarily selecting an item that has been collected because a branch or other object fell on top of the collected item and the user could not collect it at night.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from selecting temporarily collected items.

Fixed a bug in the game description paper.

A typo in the game description has been fixed.

Added explanation that only leaves can be collected by long-pressing them.

Added explanation that the Esc key opens the menu screen.

At the beginning of the game, the screen was dark and the paper was not visible.

This problem has been solved by adding a light.