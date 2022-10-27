 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark update for 27 October 2022

Case 9 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9793838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you were watching the Akupara section of MIX Next Publisher Spotlight you would have seen that the final case, Tales From The Darkside, is now available for you to enjoy! If you missed the trailer you can view it here!

This one case is actually three mini cases back to back where you’ll join the fan favorite side characters to solve the mysteries of Twin Lake! Will the Bloodwolves, the Brightside Division, and Rexa each solve their cases and save Twin Lake?

-Riv Otter

Changed files in this update

The Darkside Detective : Season 2 Windows Depot Depot 795421
  • Loading history…
The Darkside Detective : Season 2 OSX Depot Depot 795422
  • Loading history…
The Darkside Detective : Season 2 Linux Depot Depot 795423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link