Case 9 Out Now!

If you were watching the Akupara section of MIX Next Publisher Spotlight you would have seen that the final case, Tales From The Darkside, is now available for you to enjoy! If you missed the trailer you can view it here!

This one case is actually three mini cases back to back where you’ll join the fan favorite side characters to solve the mysteries of Twin Lake! Will the Bloodwolves, the Brightside Division, and Rexa each solve their cases and save Twin Lake?

-Riv Otter