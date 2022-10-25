Introducing... HALLOWEEN MEMORIES!

HALLOWEEN UPDATE



As part of the STEAM SCREAM FEST, this game is getting spoooooookier (and hornier)!

On this Halloween, we're adding a sexy set of costumes... and a new currency.

HALLOWEEN MEMORIES?

Yes, this new currency replaces the SUMMER MEMORIES for the META-SHOP during the STEAM SCREAM FEST. Be fast and play the game before they disappear until further notice!

The HALLOWEEN MEMORIES are the only way to acquire the new HORNY HALLOWEEN OUTFIT PACK!

All your fav monsters are ready to celebrate Halloween... the sexy way!

So don't waste time and go harvest some HALLOWEEN MEMORIES if you want to celebrate... the HORNY HALLOWEEN!

IMPORTANT: don't forget we released "Monster Roadtrip"! You can get it now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665190/Monster_Prom_3_Monster_Roadtrip/