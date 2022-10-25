[Update] ver 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9793700 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Updated to ver 1.0.6.

The contents include the following functional improvements and bug fixes.

--- Functional Improvements ---

- Removed text limits for title, subtitle, and creator's name.

However, if the number of letters is large, the default title screen layout may run out of the screen in some cases. If this is the case, adjust the title screen layout in the Layout Tool after creating the project.

--- Bug Fixes ---

Fixed a bug that could cause an exception when using the "Display Effect" panel to play both sprites and particles on the same event.

Fixed a bug in Event Editor > Panel Mode where copying and pasting the "Advanced Variable Box Operation" panel would change "Assign with Decimals Rounded Down" to "Assign Remainder of Division".

Fixed a bug that occurred in Game Definition > Project Settings > Execution Engine Definition.

Changing the run-time resolution causes a crash / BGM initial volume cannot be changed.

Minor corrections were made to the sample game "Orb Stories".

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".