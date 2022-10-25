Update One | Fundamentals - Arrived!

Hello everyone, Ernestas here!

Welcome to the Update One Patch Notes, OUT NOW!

Check out the trailer:



Working on the first update was certainly a learning experience and I am glad that it is mostly over. Getting accustomed to keeping track of what is happening in the community, answering questions, fixing bugs and working on new features took more time than I expected. Most likely there are multiple questions that slipped through the cracks and were not answered. Overwork and barely keeping up with the deadlines did not help, but how can someone learn if everything goes perfectly? In the end only the result is what matters and hopefully you all will enjoy the changes that were made based on your feedback.

The main goal for this update was to improve the Sweet Transit foundation rather than adding more content. But there are plenty of new features such as a stamps system, better train management, new wait and requirement conditions, tools, statistics, specialization and many more. It should be more accessible and add a fresh coat of paint for advanced players. Some more improvements together with bug fixes will be coming throughout the next few weeks before starting to work on the second update. Don't forget to write your suggestions and feedback in the discord!

Without further ado, please find below our mammoth patch notes, organised by Additions, Graphical Additions and Game Changes. Where appropriate, we have linked to previous Steam News Posts where we’ve talked about these features:

Additions:

Added people waiting at stations

Added option to toggle station names in map mode

Added option to toggle city names in map mode

Added wait condition for fully rested passengers

Added wait condition for fully tired passengers

Added Multi-Drive requirement signal condition

Added Route requirement signal condition

Added Name requirement signal condition

Added Copy requirement signal condition

Added Block option for requirement signal

Added ability to replace roads while building bridges

Added ability to build roads under bridges

Added extra zoom out option in the settings

Added box rail remove mode

Added box rail signals remove mode

Added sum console command for calculation

Added production buildings attractiveness influence once connected through roads

Added storage visualization for production buildings connected to cities

Added storage visualization for commercial buildings

Added production buildings connected by road to a city storage problem

Added production buildings connection to other production buildings by road

Added tiles fertility information for more placement options

Added possible production buildings fertility requirement for placement

Added progression tree UI

Added destination, goods and people stamps systems

Added Goods Stats UI

Added Workers Stats UI

Added bonus goods system for factories

Added Upkeep modifier option

Added Build Cost modifier option

Added Taxes modifier option

Added Storage modifier option

Added console mod cheat command to control modifiers

Added production facilities specialization buff when connected through distribution center

Added city commercial buildings specialization buff

Added wait condition to wait for specific time

Added pollution layer

Added pollution layer hotkey

Added New Game UI Difficulty tab

Added multi action destinations

Added Craftsmen Stoneworks

Added Craftsmen Clothing Shop

Added Craftsmen Bakery

Added Medium Storage

Added Market Hall

Added commercial building upgrades

Added service building upgrades

Added city storage building upgrades

Added an option to rename train depots

Added a rail in front after building a new train depot

Added support for longer names

Added a hotkey to hide Build UI

Added settings tooltips

Added new game UI tooltips

Added station workers tooltip total people in range info

Added blueprint flipping

Added tools production chain

Added tools production chain tooltip

Changes:

Made stations connect to roads with platforms and bridges

Made wagon fuel tooltips show actual goods usage per minute

Made station platforms automatically choose a direction in build mode

Made stations hold workers that are needed for production facilities instead of the full train capacity

Made camera move diagonally based on the grid

Made village build range grows with population

Made all production facilities search for workers via village roads

Made all production goods use city storage if connected via roads

Made people without work to relocate to residences that have stations with work nearby

Made craftsmen residence buildable from the build UI

Updated requirement signal UI

Updated range tooltips

Removed village and town block ranges

Removed no station in range problem for residences

Optimized draw system on zoom out by limiting which objects to draw

Made build list UI show all categories at once

Made fishing docks placement middle tiles accept both water and land

Made fishing docks placeable on shore corners

Made inner signal blocks divide upon placed signal

Made cross inner signal block possible

Made distribution center show all storage even if nothing is stored

Made workers go to factories via roads only if small storage is present

Made train and tree icons always use high res versions #157607

Made deposits spawn deterministic

Made dropdowns show selected

Made trains go to the depot upon send to the depot button pressed

Updated Train Depot UI

Updated Paris map

Removed residence upgrade requirements

Made village only require build conditions to unlock something in a sandbox mode

Made uploading mod warn if preview image is above 1MB

Made mines buildable everywhere without deposits present in the world

Updated copy requirement UI

Updated optional destination header text

Updated stats UI

Updates progression stamps UI

Updated achievement disablement based on difficulty modifiers

Updated train presets UI

Updated expansion tutorial trains steps

Updated train depot and train presets UI

Increased warehouse storage

Increased max population increases from services

Made residences without inhabitants don't calculate upkeep

Updated map generation

Graphics: