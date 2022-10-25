Update One | Fundamentals - Arrived!

Sweet Transit Update One Patch Notes
Hello everyone, Ernestas here!
Welcome to the Update One Patch Notes, OUT NOW!
Working on the first update was certainly a learning experience and I am glad that it is mostly over. Getting accustomed to keeping track of what is happening in the community, answering questions, fixing bugs and working on new features took more time than I expected. Most likely there are multiple questions that slipped through the cracks and were not answered. Overwork and barely keeping up with the deadlines did not help, but how can someone learn if everything goes perfectly? In the end only the result is what matters and hopefully you all will enjoy the changes that were made based on your feedback.
The main goal for this update was to improve the Sweet Transit foundation rather than adding more content. But there are plenty of new features such as a stamps system, better train management, new wait and requirement conditions, tools, statistics, specialization and many more. It should be more accessible and add a fresh coat of paint for advanced players. Some more improvements together with bug fixes will be coming throughout the next few weeks before starting to work on the second update. Don't forget to write your suggestions and feedback in the discord!
Without further ado, please find below our mammoth patch notes, organised by Additions, Graphical Additions and Game Changes. Where appropriate, we have linked to previous Steam News Posts where we’ve talked about these features:
Additions:
- Added people waiting at stations
- Added option to toggle station names in map mode
- Added option to toggle city names in map mode
- Added wait condition for fully rested passengers
- Added wait condition for fully tired passengers
- Added Multi-Drive requirement signal condition
- Added Route requirement signal condition
- Added Name requirement signal condition
- Added Copy requirement signal condition
- Added Block option for requirement signal
- Added ability to replace roads while building bridges
- Added ability to build roads under bridges
- Added extra zoom out option in the settings
- Added box rail remove mode
- Added box rail signals remove mode
- Added sum console command for calculation
- Added production buildings attractiveness influence once connected through roads
- Added storage visualization for production buildings connected to cities
- Added storage visualization for commercial buildings
- Added production buildings connected by road to a city storage problem
- Added production buildings connection to other production buildings by road
- Added tiles fertility information for more placement options
- Added possible production buildings fertility requirement for placement
- Added progression tree UI
- Added destination, goods and people stamps systems
- Added Goods Stats UI
- Added Workers Stats UI
- Added bonus goods system for factories
- Added Upkeep modifier option
- Added Build Cost modifier option
- Added Taxes modifier option
- Added Storage modifier option
- Added console mod cheat command to control modifiers
- Added production facilities specialization buff when connected through distribution center
- Added city commercial buildings specialization buff
- Added wait condition to wait for specific time
- Added pollution layer
- Added pollution layer hotkey
- Added New Game UI Difficulty tab
- Added multi action destinations
- Added Craftsmen Stoneworks
- Added Craftsmen Clothing Shop
- Added Craftsmen Bakery
- Added Medium Storage
- Added Market Hall
- Added commercial building upgrades
- Added service building upgrades
- Added city storage building upgrades
- Added an option to rename train depots
- Added a rail in front after building a new train depot
- Added support for longer names
- Added a hotkey to hide Build UI
- Added settings tooltips
- Added new game UI tooltips
- Added station workers tooltip total people in range info
- Added blueprint flipping
- Added tools production chain
- Added tools production chain tooltip
Changes:
- Made stations connect to roads with platforms and bridges
- Made wagon fuel tooltips show actual goods usage per minute
- Made station platforms automatically choose a direction in build mode
- Made stations hold workers that are needed for production facilities instead of the full train capacity
- Made camera move diagonally based on the grid
- Made village build range grows with population
- Made all production facilities search for workers via village roads
- Made all production goods use city storage if connected via roads
- Made people without work to relocate to residences that have stations with work nearby
- Made craftsmen residence buildable from the build UI
- Updated requirement signal UI
- Updated range tooltips
- Removed village and town block ranges
- Removed no station in range problem for residences
- Optimized draw system on zoom out by limiting which objects to draw
- Made build list UI show all categories at once
- Made fishing docks placement middle tiles accept both water and land
- Made fishing docks placeable on shore corners
- Made inner signal blocks divide upon placed signal
- Made cross inner signal block possible
- Made distribution center show all storage even if nothing is stored
- Made workers go to factories via roads only if small storage is present
- Made train and tree icons always use high res versions #157607
- Made deposits spawn deterministic
- Made dropdowns show selected
- Made trains go to the depot upon send to the depot button pressed
- Updated Train Depot UI
- Updated Paris map
- Removed residence upgrade requirements
- Made village only require build conditions to unlock something in a sandbox mode
- Made uploading mod warn if preview image is above 1MB
- Made mines buildable everywhere without deposits present in the world
- Updated copy requirement UI
- Updated optional destination header text
- Updated stats UI
- Updates progression stamps UI
- Updated achievement disablement based on difficulty modifiers
- Updated train presets UI
- Updated expansion tutorial trains steps
- Updated train depot and train presets UI
- Increased warehouse storage
- Increased max population increases from services
- Made residences without inhabitants don't calculate upkeep
- Updated map generation
Graphics:
- Added people waiting graphics
- Added dark mode that makes out of map area dark
- Added Iron Ore icon
- Added Steel icon
- Added Tools icon
- Added Steel Bridge graphics
- Added Iron Mine graphics
- Added Smelter graphics
- Added Tools Shop graphics
