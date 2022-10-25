Changelog for another week of patches!

Share · View all patches · Build 9793466 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 17:10:32 UTC by Wendy

We're still actively releasing patches for the game.

During the last week, we released several patches to fix problems with traffic, scenario and navigator.

Here's what has changed:

Traffic now brakes smoother and more realistic.

Fixed some traffic problems on intersections.

Fixed a problem in "Tornado" scenario.

Adjusted neon lights on Culture Palace "Energetik".

Fixed lorries that could stuck on turns.

Fixed number of passengers in second scenario in Chornobyl so that you can now earn Gold in it.

Fixed navigator in "Wildfire near Duga".

Removed lock from the game window that was noticeable if you have 2 or more monitors.

