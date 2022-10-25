 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bus World update for 25 October 2022

Changelog for another week of patches!

Share · View all patches · Build 9793466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

We're still actively releasing patches for the game.
During the last week, we released several patches to fix problems with traffic, scenario and navigator.

Here's what has changed:

  • Traffic now brakes smoother and more realistic.
  • Fixed some traffic problems on intersections.
  • Fixed a problem in "Tornado" scenario.
  • Adjusted neon lights on Culture Palace "Energetik".
  • Fixed lorries that could stuck on turns.
  • Fixed number of passengers in second scenario in Chornobyl so that you can now earn Gold in it.
  • Fixed navigator in "Wildfire near Duga".
  • Removed lock from the game window that was noticeable if you have 2 or more monitors.

How about joining our Discord server?
Here's the link: http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYap

Also, make sure to follow our page on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kishmishstudio

Changed files in this update

Depot 1193091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link