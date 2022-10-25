BET 0.02 + New Map Announcement

NEW MAP ANNOUCED:

"Level 1 is a massive warehouse with concrete floors and walls, exposed rebar, dim fluorescent lights placed on the walls, and a low-hanging fog with no discernible source. The fog often coalesces into condensation, forming puddles on the floor in inconsistent areas."

Goals: Repair generators to restore the backup power and collect almond water to prepare for your journey into the backrooms.

Entities: Facelings (Passive), Skin Stealers (Hostile, but only come out in the dark, light and large groups will scare them off)

Events: The power will intermittently turn off. You are then left with only a flashlight as skin stealers are out on the hunt.

Time per successful run-through: 15-20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy/Medium

ETA: October 28th-November 2nd

0.0.2 UPDATE FEATURES:

Added voice proximity chat (beta)

Added numbered hazmat suites to better differentiate in multiplayer

Added German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian translations, thanks to our awesome Discord community.

Fixed loading screen bug when joining sessions

Improved audio quality

Tweaked stamina drain

A Thank You:

I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for supporting this dream. The support has been outrageous and I can't thank you all enough. I am committed to making the best Backrooms game possible and I won't stop until it's miles ahead of anything else anyone has ever played. Thank you all again.