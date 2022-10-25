 Skip to content

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 25 October 2022

BET 0.02 + New Map Announcement

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 25 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW MAP ANNOUCED:
"Level 1 is a massive warehouse with concrete floors and walls, exposed rebar, dim fluorescent lights placed on the walls, and a low-hanging fog with no discernible source. The fog often coalesces into condensation, forming puddles on the floor in inconsistent areas."

Goals: Repair generators to restore the backup power and collect almond water to prepare for your journey into the backrooms.

Entities: Facelings (Passive), Skin Stealers (Hostile, but only come out in the dark, light and large groups will scare them off)

Events: The power will intermittently turn off. You are then left with only a flashlight as skin stealers are out on the hunt.

Time per successful run-through: 15-20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy/Medium

ETA: October 28th-November 2nd

0.0.2 UPDATE FEATURES:

  • Added voice proximity chat (beta)
  • Added numbered hazmat suites to better differentiate in multiplayer
  • Added German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian translations, thanks to our awesome Discord community.
  • Fixed loading screen bug when joining sessions
  • Improved audio quality
  • Tweaked stamina drain

A Thank You:
I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for supporting this dream. The support has been outrageous and I can't thank you all enough. I am committed to making the best Backrooms game possible and I won't stop until it's miles ahead of anything else anyone has ever played. Thank you all again.

