 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blooming Business: Casino update for 25 October 2022

Join our Playtest!

Share · View all patches · Build 9793236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you’ve been enjoying the demo we’d love for you to join our next playtest that starts later today (October 25th) at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST / 4pm BST and will end on Nov 1st at the same hour.

What to expect from the new playtest?
  • 2 missions with 2 casino layout areas to manage your casinos and decorate as you wish!
  • NEW: replay the mission with our 2 new game modes: the Speed and growth challenges!
  • 2 VIPs to discover: Tony, the mob boss and Nat, the Police officer. Accomplish missions to get to know them. It will be vital to connect with them and learn their backstories, goals and desires.
  • A variety of client types, from tourists to mobsters… If you want to make profit, you will need to make sure that clients are happy!
  • Set up the games as you like, manage the House Edge, RTP and special rules..
  • NEW: recruit your side kick, the pit boss, these beautiful cats oversee the floor from the new lounge area. Give them orders and engage with them with small talk.
  • NEW: Invest in new attractions and customization options. Discover our fancy new items.
  • NEW: Management options: place the 2 new employees areas, monitor employee satisfaction, negotiate with unions,…

To participate in the playtest, sign up on https://www.bloomingbusiness.games and we’ll send you a follow up email with instructions.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9793236
Project Sinatra Depot Linux Depot 1388583
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link