Join our Playtest!

If you’ve been enjoying the demo we’d love for you to join our next playtest that starts later today (October 25th) at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST / 4pm BST and will end on Nov 1st at the same hour.

What to expect from the new playtest?

2 missions with 2 casino layout areas to manage your casinos and decorate as you wish!

NEW: replay the mission with our 2 new game modes: the Speed and growth challenges!

2 VIPs to discover: Tony, the mob boss and Nat, the Police officer. Accomplish missions to get to know them. It will be vital to connect with them and learn their backstories, goals and desires.

A variety of client types, from tourists to mobsters… If you want to make profit, you will need to make sure that clients are happy!

Set up the games as you like, manage the House Edge, RTP and special rules..

NEW: recruit your side kick, the pit boss, these beautiful cats oversee the floor from the new lounge area. Give them orders and engage with them with small talk.

NEW: Invest in new attractions and customization options. Discover our fancy new items.

NEW: Management options: place the 2 new employees areas, monitor employee satisfaction, negotiate with unions,…

To participate in the playtest, sign up on https://www.bloomingbusiness.games and we’ll send you a follow up email with instructions.