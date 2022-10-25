Join our Playtest!

If you’ve been enjoying the demo we’d love for you to join our next playtest that starts later today (October 25th) at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST / 4pm BST and will end on Nov 1st at the same hour.
What to expect from the new playtest?
- 2 missions with 2 casino layout areas to manage your casinos and decorate as you wish!
- NEW: replay the mission with our 2 new game modes: the Speed and growth challenges!
- 2 VIPs to discover: Tony, the mob boss and Nat, the Police officer. Accomplish missions to get to know them. It will be vital to connect with them and learn their backstories, goals and desires.
- A variety of client types, from tourists to mobsters… If you want to make profit, you will need to make sure that clients are happy!
- Set up the games as you like, manage the House Edge, RTP and special rules..
- NEW: recruit your side kick, the pit boss, these beautiful cats oversee the floor from the new lounge area. Give them orders and engage with them with small talk.
- NEW: Invest in new attractions and customization options. Discover our fancy new items.
- NEW: Management options: place the 2 new employees areas, monitor employee satisfaction, negotiate with unions,…
To participate in the playtest, sign up on https://www.bloomingbusiness.games and we’ll send you a follow up email with instructions.
Changed depots in nightly branch