The spooky time celebration with discount and themed visuals

The spooky times are at hand, and once again we are taking part in the ongoing festivities with a sale and haunting imagery. So let the new adventurers be respected with the discount, and the ancestral spirits with our special Kekri costumes and customs...

It's Kekri, not halloween, in the Far North.

Kekri is an ancient Finnish harvest festival celebrated in the fall when the annual agricultural activities were all accomplished and the harvest collected. Kekri meant the end of the crop year, which was a big turning point. It was the time when the souls and spirits of the dead wandered around and visited the living. The ancestors were respected and welcomed. Sauna was heated up for them, and meal prepared too. The living celebrated accordingly, and so do we.

Kekri Goat

Kekri time included tradition of Kekripukki (Kekri goat) figure. People would dress up as horned creatures, wearing furs or coats upside down, and went around in their disguises and were offered food and drink.

So, what does a decent developer of tradition rich game do to follow the tradition?

Yes. He dresses up as Kekripukki.



Well, hello there, any foods or drinks to offer? Some purchases will do as well.

Themed in-game visuals for the spooky period

Again this year the we have launched a special Kekri-themed game title screen for duration of the festivity period. Themed title screen becomes live shortly after this annoucement, so allow the game to update and enter your UnReal World for more haunting imagery.

Celebrate & Participate

We wish you happy Kekri time - or happy Halloween if that suits you better.

All in all, now just celebrate and participate in the festivities at this special time of the year.

ːurw_sageːːurw_fireːːurw_treeː