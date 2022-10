Share · View all patches · Build 9793062 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 08:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Animals

-Fixed save of the slots that were disappearing when choosing some animal after spawning

Hyena



-Adjusted particles from the hyena baby steps



-Fitted Crocodile Footprints baby



-Adjusted Skins Giraffe Legacy

