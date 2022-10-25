Halloween Spooky Update 1.05

It's a spooky month! A seriously spooky month, but Serious Sam is not afraid of neither creepy skeletons, nor flying pumpkins. But what about you? Let’s figure it out in this Spooky Halloween Update!

This update delivers a little bunch of improvements and bug fixes as usual, but also features a Halloween special event. This event will be active from October 25 00:00 UTC, up until November 4th 23:59 UTC, but if you miss it - you'll be able to check it out next year, as it's not going away.

What’s New:

Halloween-themed game menu, Netricsa and enemies. If you're scared, turn off seasonal content in the Game Options menu and restart the game;

New music on "Hide and Seek" side-quest when returning from the frozen lake. Damjan is still rockin’!

New music for the pills secret on The Song of the Stormbringer level. Not a big deal, but might be interesting;

Added alternative lines for NPCs, so their battle cries don’t get too repetitive;

Performance and visual updates for the Crime and Punishment level, especially in the train station area;

Updated secret cat terminal (loaf chonker, darth-cat or white cloud cat? Choose the one you like).

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug when player's weapon was not restored in their hands after solving the puzzle with pipes;

Fixed a bug with Alyona’s eye shades being visible in first-person mode;

Fixed a bug with Kleer Kurt and Classic Sam’s body being visible when using melee finishers in first-person mode;

Fixed a bug with Kleer Kurt and Sergey player models not unlocking on a fresh profile despite the player already having corresponding achievements;

Updated first-person arms for Silicon Sam player model;

Fixed Sirian Werebull rotating around incorrect origin in Netricsa;

Level music no longer clashes with the Menu/Netricsa music when playing in Co-Op;

Fixed various typos on posters throughout the game;

Fixed several inconsistencies with the ammo multiplier application when playing with enemy multiplier.

Modding: