Patch notes v1.2.0.b13 (10/25/2022) - Nightmare Arena DLC release + Stickers!

This post is for more detailed patch notes.

Please see the event post in the following link for information on the newly released "Nightmare Arena" DLC and the sticker system!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1577690/view/6319138589400765828

WHAT'S NEW?

WHAT'S BEEN CHANGED?

Damage over time damage (Burn and Poison) was previously calculated based on the user's Magic stat. Now it will be based on either Strength or Magic, whichever is higher.

Stat buff / debuff potency for the following skills has been increased: Sharpen Weapon

Buy Armor

Dark Energy

Aether Vacuum

The Innkeeper skill will now wake up any other sleeping enemies before putting the target to sleep. Essentially this means you can only have one enemy asleep at a time.