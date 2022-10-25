Patch notes v1.2.0.b13 (10/25/2022) - Nightmare Arena DLC release + Stickers!

This post is for more detailed patch notes.
Please see the event post in the following link for information on the newly released "Nightmare Arena" DLC and the sticker system!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1577690/view/6319138589400765828
WHAT'S NEW?
- The "Nightmare Arena" DLC is now available! See the post linked above for more information.
- You can now collect stickers from enemies! See the post linked above for more information. (Note: You do not need the DLC to use the sticker system. Although there are some stickers that you can only get from the DLC.)
- Added a Camera Sensitivity option to the System Options.
- [MINOR HOUSE DUNGEON SPOILERS] [spoiler]Added an arrow pointing to the sink to make it more obvious that you're supposed to turn the water on.[/spoiler]
WHAT'S BEEN CHANGED?
-
Damage over time damage (Burn and Poison) was previously calculated based on the user's Magic stat. Now it will be based on either Strength or Magic, whichever is higher.
-
Stat buff / debuff potency for the following skills has been increased:
- Sharpen Weapon
- Buy Armor
- Dark Energy
- Aether Vacuum
-
The Innkeeper skill will now wake up any other sleeping enemies before putting the target to sleep. Essentially this means you can only have one enemy asleep at a time.
-
Slightly increased drop rate of all items from monsters. (Pro tip: Don't forget that you can use Tator's Shake Down skill to drastically increase drop rate. Plus there is an accessory that increases drop rate, and you can also get increased drop rate from fighting an orange enemy encounter.)
WHAT'S BEEN FIXED?
- Fixed an issue in which items used in battle would not be refunded if you retried the battle.
- Fixed an issue in which the page arrows on the Item Box in the Party Menu would not disappear under certain conditions.
- [MINOR FINAL AREA SPOILERS][spoiler]Fixed an issue in which the energy lasers in the final area would not disappear when they should.[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue in which the dialog sound effects were not being affected by the sound effect volume control.
- Fixed an issue in which you could fall through the hold in Castleton after a certain cutscene.
- Fixed an issue in which the Item Box in the Party Menu would not work properly when selecting shields if you had more than one page of shields in your inventory.
